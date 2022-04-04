By the decree of the President of the Artsakh Republic, Shota Armenaki Gorgyan from the Nerkin Getashen settlement of the Martuni community of the Gegharkunik region was posthumously awarded the “Combat Cross” 2nd degree commemorative medal.

The commemorative medal was handed over to the hero’s mother on April 4 by the Secretary General of Gegharkunik Regional Administration Szak Khlghatyan, the head of the mobilization department of the Gegharkunik regional subdivision of the RA Ministry of Defense Benik Sargsyan and the administrative head of Nerkin Getashen Ruben Zuloyan.

Szak Khlghatyan talked to the relatives of the deceased hero, uttered words of condolence and homage. “We bow to the memory of the hero Shota Gorgyan.” The role of his, many, many heroic boys in the protection of the borders of our homeland is invaluable. They fought against the enemy, showed courage and bravery, so that we, our generations, could continue to live, create, improve and strengthen our homeland. “We must keep the borders of our country strong, build a country that our brave boys dreamed of, for which they did not spare their lives,” said Tsak Khlghatyan. During the conversation, the Secretary General of the Marzpetaran assured that the Gegharkunik Marzpetaran, in the person of the Gegharkunik Marzpetaran, stands by such families and is ready to provide assistance if necessary.

