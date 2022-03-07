An emergency situation took place in Kotayk region on March 6. At around 07:00, 70-year-old Samvel P., a resident of Yeghvard, called the Nairi Police Department and reported that his nephew, 35-year-old Mher P., had come to their house and hit him on the head with an object. , after which he shot him in the back with his shotgun.

According to Shamshyan.com, the police found out that on the same day, at around 06:00, Samvel P.’s nephew, Mher P., came to Samvel P.’s residence due to previous household problems and closed the yard. During that time, Samvel P. opened the window of the house, during which Mher P. hit him on the head with an object.

Samvel P. informed the police about that, he added, after that he took a 16 mm caliber “IJ 58” hunting rifle belonging to him from the fireproof safe of his house and shot Mher P.

During the preparation of the materials, Mher P. had already informed the investigator that he had gone to the mentioned address to find out why Samvel had made defamatory remarks to his dead parents during the “Semi-open windows” program. He knocked on the gate, but no one opened it. When he tried to leave, he heard a gunshot and felt that he had received a gunshot wound in the back of his right side. He reported that when he fell, Samvel approached him, but he did not remember whether he had a gun in his hand or not.

A forensic medical examination was appointed by the investigator on the fact.