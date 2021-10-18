Short-term rental properties becoming a preferable choice for travelers: Guesty COO

Vered Schwarz, President & COO of property management platform Guesty, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the surge in booking reservations for short-term rental properties and the outlook on travel trends.
ByHanna Shardi
-
Vered Schwarz, President & COO of property management platform Guesty, joins Yahoo Finance's Alexis Christoforous to discuss the surge in booking reservations for short-term...
