No precipitation is expected in the republic on April 19, at night of April 20-21, 22-23. In the afternoon of April 20 in most of the regions, in the afternoon of the 21st in some regions a short rain-thunderstorm is expected.

The wind will be south-western, 2-5 m / s, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 18-23 m / s.

The air temperature will gradually rise by 2-4 degrees on April 18-19.

No precipitation is expected in Yerevan on April 18, 19, 21-23. A short rain-thunderstorm is expected in the afternoon of April 20, during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 14-17 m / s.