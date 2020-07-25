Short rain with thunderstorm predicted in Armenia in the coming days – Panorama

Short rain with thunderstorm is predicted in most areas of Armenian in the daytime of July 25, in the evening and in the night of 26-29, on 30 July, Hydromet meteorological service at the ministry of emergency circumstance reported.

Wind speed might rise to 20-25 m/s.In different locations hail is likewisepredicted North- west wind speed is 3- 8 m/s.

On July 26-27 the air temperature level will slowly increase by 3- 5 degrees, on 29-30 it will decrease as much, the source included.