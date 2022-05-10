In the regions this afternoon, on May 11 in some regions, on the 12th in most of the regions short-term rain-thunderstorm is expected, hail is possible in some parts.

No precipitation is expected on May 13-15. The wind will be 3-6 m / s in the west, and during the thunderstorm the wind will intensify with a speed of 15-20 m / s. The air temperature will gradually rise by 5-7 degrees on May 11-14.