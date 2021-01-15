TNAV (Telenav Inc.) stocks trade at an average daily trading volume of 455,700 shares. Based on this data, the company notes a 42.4% rise in its short interest trading within a month’s time. On December 15th, TNAV stocks’ short interest stood at 477,800 shares. However, on January 15th, 2021, the company totaled a short interest share of 680,400. Approximately, the company trades 1.9% of its shares in short interest.

TNAV stocks traded at $0.02 this Friday. The company’ current market capitalization stands at $227.52 million. It has a negative PE ratio of 21.64 along with a beta of 0.31 at the moment. The 12-monthly high to low ranges from $6.50 to $3.45. The 50SMA (50 Days Simple Moving Average) stands at $4.73 and its 200SMA stands at $4.70.

Telenav Inc. (NASDAQ: TNAV) Stock Analysis

The quarterly earnings report for the previous fiscal quarter was released by the company on the 3rd of November. The earnings stood at $0.07 EPS for that quarter as opposed to the general consensus on the estimated earnings of $0.12 proposed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

The company’s return on equity currently stands at -5.57% along with the net margin of -4.16%. The estimated income for the firm was marked at $58.20 million but it made $69.60 million for the quarter. According to analyst’s reports, Telenav Inc. stocks are likely to announce their FY2021 (Full Year 2021) EPS to be -0.06.

Zacks Investment analysts issued a report on this company. The firm decreased the rating from an earlier “Hold” rating to a “sell” rating as mentioned on the statement issued on October 13, 2021.

Several hedge funds have also been involved in buying and selling of this company’s shares recently. Among the notable ones, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc., Strs Ohio, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc., and so on have increased their holdings of TNAV shares recently.