Shoreline swimming areas get ‘all clear’ after sewage pipe leak | News

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A sewage leak that spilled more than 2 million gallons of raw sewage in to a New Haven river early in the day this week is still impacting a number of shoreline towns.

New Haven told people to stay out of the water on Wednesday after leaders learned significantly more than 2 million gallons of raw sewage leaked in to a river that empties in to Long Island Sound.

That warning continued into Thursday, until the afternoon when the city of New Haven was presented with the all-clear.

Swimming at town beaches in New Haven, West Haven, East Haven, Branford, Guilford, and Madison was not allowed on Thursday.

Later in your day, however, New Haven, Guilford and Madison said swimming could resume. West Haven said swimming will resume on Friday morning

It all started Monday morning each time a pipe in Hamden collapsed sent sewage into the Mill River.

Downstream, the city of New Haven said it wasn’t notified until the overnight.

Mayor Justin Elicker said he didn’t learn about the extent of the problem and just how big it was until Tuesday night.

“I was walking my dog yesterday at 7 p.m. and a car stopped on the road with a canoe on top of it. Some kids came out and said, ‘hey, there’s a bunch of dead fish in the water, there’s a sheen in the water and it goes a mile up the river,’” Elicker said.

It was a sewer line that was already scheduled to be replaced the next day, but rather collapsed.

“This is a major line, 30-inch, good size line. Probably carries about 3 million gallons on an average day, so this was a large event,” said Gary Zrelak, Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority.

While Hamden, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, among others were given a quick heads up, New Haven said the Greater New Haven Water Pollution Control Authority initially didn’t inform them just how bad it was.

“My sense is the WPCA did what they’re legally required to do, but at the same time, we just need to make sure we have a very robust communication so that they city can help get out the word to our residents,” Elicker said.

Something the WPCA said it will address going forward.

“We’re going over our notification skills and protocol so that we make sure we get everyone to know about it and make sure they know the impact this can potentially have,” Zrelak said.

Crews stopped the leak and the pipe will be replaced, but since 2 million gallons of sewage got in to the river which empties into New Haven Harbor and Long Island Sound, the beach at Lighthouse Point Park is off limits.

“We will also add another testing site at the Mill River to ensure the water and the sewage is really flowing through and so we can inform the public as we get results,” said Martiza Bond, New Haven health director.

Bond said they continue to test the water twice per week, but they are continuing to ask residents to keep from fishing, boating, or swimming for another several days.