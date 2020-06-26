Shopping restrictions are BACK: Coles announces purchasing limits on toilet paper at ALL stores

Coles is bringing straight back purchase limits on toilet paper for several its stores after a spike in panic buying in Melbourne.

From Friday customers, can only just buy one pack of toilet paper and one pack of paper towels at all Coles supermarkets and Coles Express stores.

On Wednesday both Coles and Woolworths reintroduced shopping limits on products and services in Victoria.

A toilet paper shelf at Woolworths in Hillside was very nearly empty after shoppers scrambled to get their hands on a packet

Shelves at Coles in Taylor’s Hill in Melbourne are stripped of product on Tueswday as panic buying takes hold after new outbreak of COVID-19

A Coles spokeswoman said those additional purchase limits on items, including mince, pasta, rice and sugar, still applies for stores in Victoria and on the NSW border.

She said Coles is implementing purchase limits to make sure more clients have access to staple items.

The move comes as concerned residents strip some stores of the essential items as they face the possibility of mandatory lockdown amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in outer-suburban Melbourne.

