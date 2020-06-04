Shoppers can check which stores are open as lockdown lifts with online tool

Shoppers will be capable to check what stores are open as lockdown lifts utilizing a search tool launched at the moment by Mastercard.

The service, accessible at www.shopopenings.com, has been inbuilt partnership with information agency Sixth Sense, and can register a store as “open” if it has taken a fee by way of Mastercard within the earlier seven days.

The website shall be up to date each day, permitting folks to check whether or not stores are open earlier than leaving residence.

Scott Abrahams, of Mastercard, stated the service would give a “nearly real-time” view of what outlets are appropriate to go to.

He added: “Over the coming weeks and months, as our high streets gradually reopen, ShopOpenings.com will offer both consumers and businesses a free and simple, but valuable, way to confirm they are ready for customers to return.”

The website is accessible by way of pc or cell phone and can initially be accessible for searches of retailers and companies within the UK and Italy.