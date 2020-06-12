Shoppers are trickling back into stores. It might not last

Now, signs of life are emerging in the apparel industry. Companies like, and, the parent company of TJMaxx, Marshalls and HomeGoods, have said in recent weeks that sales are needs to rebound at reopened stores.

While stores’ foot traffic is still down significantly, the decline has eased. Foot traffic tumbled 97% in April in comparison to last year, according to Cowen. It was down 69% in the initial week of June.

The encouraging developments have company executives and retail analysts asking a question: How long will the good news last?

Burlington BURL “The customer has been cooped up for the past eight weeks. Finally, she has a chance to get out,” Michael O’Sullivan, chief executive at discount department store, said last month.

Still, that he acknowledged it’s too soon to express consumers are fully willing to return to physical stores. “It’s difficult to know how long this pent-up demand will last,” he said.

The problem is that consumers could become less willing to make discretionary purchases on things such as clothing if money tightens up.

Retail executives and analysts say the federal government’s stimulus payments and enhanced unemployment benefits — such as a $600 weekly increase for up to four months, together with state unemployment benefits — have spurred consumer demand.

Those benefits are slated to expire at the end of July. Retailers’ recoveries might stall without additional stimulus to consumers from the government, warned Neil Saunders, managing director at GlobalData Retail.

“If there is a second wave of the virus, this progress may be undone,” that he added.

The concern has made investors uneasy . The Dow tumbled around 800 points Thursday as a rising number of US coronavirus cases unnerved Wall Street.

‘A very fluid environment’

Retailers have already been cautious inside their language given the uncertainty. Kohl’s CEO Michelle Gass said Tuesday that the department store chain’s significantly more than 1,000 reopened locations are at 75% of the pre-pandemic sales.

Gass said she was “encouraged with the signs” but added that it was “still a very fluid environment.”

In one positive sign, some retailers have said customers are coming back faster than expected.

For instance, Macy’s had expected sales at reopened stores to return to about 20% of pre-pandemic sales levels, but CEO Jeff Gennette said Tuesday that reopened stores are bringing in approximately half the sales they normally tally.

“Our reopened stores are performing better than anticipated,” Gennette said. Around 500 Macy’s stores that began shutting down in March have since reopened.

Teen clothing stores and discount chains are also reporting improvement.

American Eagle AEO “On average, reopened stores are achieving 95% of last year’s sales productivity,”chief operating officer Michael Rempell said last week. “We had expected stores to open considerably worse than that.” More than 600 American Eagle stores have reopened.

Discount stores, particularly, are taking advantage of consumers trying to find bargains.

TJX CEO Ernie Herrman said for the 1,100 stores which were open on May 21 for at the very least a week, over all sales have already been above last year’s level. Due to the large influx of customers on weekends, TJ Maxx chose to implement store reopenings on Mondays rather than its original plan of reopening stores on Saturdays.

And analysts caution that positive sales trends might be fleeting as retailers get over the massive blow they saw earlier in the day this year. Retailers are also expected to close as many as 25,000 stores permanently this year, a fresh record.

“The recovery is fragile,” GlobalData’s Saunders said. “There are some signs that this is a temporary blip that starts to fade after stores have been open for a few weeks. In other words, it’s latent demand from the lockdown period.”