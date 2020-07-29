Shoplifting seagull steals bag of crisps from Devon newsagent

This is the comical moment a shoplifting seagull helped himself to a packet of BBQ-flavour crisps at a newsagents in Devon.

Steven the seagull, as he is known to locals, has been making regular raids on Moore’s Newsagents in Exmouth, Devon.

The brazen bird, who is named after the American actor Steven Seagal, was filmed by staff swiping the crisps before running out of the front door onto the street.

The shoplifting seagull, who has been nicknamed Steven the seagull, helps itself to a packet of BBQ crisps at a newsagents in Exmouth, Devon

The brazen bird looks at the crisps on display before drawing closer and grabbing hold of a packet

Kathleen Goddard, 19, who works in the shop with her father and brother, said: ‘He tends to come in after lunch or around 4pm.

‘It is mostly in the summer months. He’s been doing it for years.

‘I close the door or run after him but he is very brazen. He likes the BBQ flavour crisps, Walkers or the 39p Bobbies variety. One customer took some pictures because he was so shocked at what he did.’

Ms Goddard added: ‘He comes in almost every day so he must owe us a lot of money.

‘Although, my dad chased him out of the shop once and spotted a five pound note on the floor.

‘We had this joke that he must have left it for us to pay off his crisp debt.’

The bird grabs hold of the BBQ flavoured crisps before making its way to the front doors

The brazen bird, who likes the BBQ flavour crisps, has been making regular raids on the store

The bird often makes visits to Moores Newsagents in Exmouth to grab hold of free snacks

Locals in Exmouth regularly spot the bird hovering around the shop in an attempt to grab hold of its next snack.

Mike Harper said: ‘Apparently the seagull comes in every day to the paper shop for its breakfast of crisps!’

Meanwhile Kelly Harrison, who was on a visit from Loughborough when she spotted the cheeky bird, said: ‘Was so funny. Seagull walked into a shop and walked out with a bag of crisps like he owned the place.’