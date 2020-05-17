Shoplifters Wear Hollowed-Out Watermelon Masks, Cops Make Arrest

A number of real-life melon heads assumed it would certainly be a wonderful suggestion to stroll right into a shop putting on these self-made masks to jack some s ***– thankfully, cops may’ve currently fractured the instance.

Check out these 2 jackass out of Louisa, Virginia– not as well much from Washington D.C.– strolling right into a filling station corner store called Sheetz regarding a week approximately earlier as well as snatching some rewards within– with watermelon outlaw disguises in tow, no much less.

The Louisa Police Department was requesting the general public’s aid in determining both larceny suspects– that were captured on security video clip prior to jumping in their trip lorry. The division created … “On May 6, 2020, at 2135 hours, two subjects arrived at the Sheetz in a LIFTED 2006 Black Toyota Tacoma wearing hollowed-out watermelon rinds with holes cut out for the eyes into the store where they proceeded to commit a larceny.”

Looks like their regional population identified the seedless perps, ’cause an arrest was lately made as well as the cops thanked their neighborhood for the aid.