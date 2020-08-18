Shootout cut from 15 to 10 for Townsville

By
Jasyson
-

The classification has actually been utilizing a Top 15 Shootout as part of a three-tier Saturday certifying format considering that the season resumed in June, in a quote to increase TELEVISION direct exposure time for group sponsors.

That exact same format has actually been kept for this weekend’s Darwin SuperSprint.

(*15 *) there’s a tweak coming for the very first leg in Townsville at the end of the month, with just the very best 10 set to participate in the single-lap dash– a system more in keeping with Supercars custom.

Supercars has actually likewise validated that motorists will restricted to 5 sets of Dunlop soft substance tires from the start of (*10 *) certifying onwards, which there will be 3 39-lap sprint races.

The certifying format, race lengths and accurate tire allotment for the 2nd leg of the Townsville double-header are yet to be validated, although the special usage of the soft tire throughout the 2 weekends has actually been secured.

The initially Townsville occasion will be hung on August 29-30.

Meanwhile, a combined regional assistance classification– the information of which yet to be validated– is set to include to the track action for this weekend’s Darwin SuperSprint.

