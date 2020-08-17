Shootings across US amid continued summer surge in gun violence

In Chicago, nearly 30 people were shot and three people killed over the weekend, Chicago Police said Sunday morning.

Among those injured are a 12-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy and two 16-year-old boys in separate shooting incidents. One of the three people killed was an 18-year-old man.

Police said the 12-year-old boy was standing in a park with a group when he was shot in the leg around 8 p.m. (9 p.m. ET) Friday and transported to the hospital in fair condition. Police are still looking for the suspect.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the arm late Saturday and the 18-year-old man killed on the 3500 block of W. Flournoy, police said. The 14-year-old told police he heard shots fired and felt pain and was transported to the hospital in fair condition. Police do not have details on any suspects.

A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg Saturday after police say a group of people pulled up in a vehicle and fired shots at him. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition. In New York, over 40 people were shot in a 48-hour period as of Sunday morning, the New York Police Department said. There were 20 victims as a result of 12 shooting incidents Friday, and 23 victims as a result of 20 shooting incidents Saturday, according to data released by the NYPD. In the last week, New York reported 70…

