Shooting reported in Arizona’s Westgate Entertainment District, suspect in custody

Details of the capturing weren’t instantly clear. State Sen. Martin Quezada took to Twitter to jot down, “I just witnessed an armed terrorist with an AR-15 shoot up Westgate. There are multiple victims.”

“I saw two victims with my own eyes,” he wrote. “Not sure how many others. I saw the shooter. Being told not to say anything else about details ‘til I speak to police. I’m ok. Lots of shaken up people.”

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Glendale Police Department didn’t instantly reply to a name from Fox News. Police mentioned on Twitter that there aren’t any extra reviews of any lively capturing.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY. CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES