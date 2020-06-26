Shooting reported at Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield, Illinois

One person has been shot after having a gunman opened fire at a Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield, Illinois.

Police were called to the facility on 1400 Stevenson Drive after receiving reports of a shooting soon after 11am on Friday, local news station WAND reported.

Authorities confirmed at least one person was shot within the factory but did not release details about the victim or his or her condition.

Springfield Police Commander Brian Oakes said at least one round was fired which is unknown if there are other victims.

Police officers and a SWAT team are looking for potential victims and a suspect at the Bunn-O-Matic warehouse in Springfield, Illinois after a shooter open fire on Friday

Authorities confirmed at least one person was shot within the factory however the victim’s condition is as yet not known. Pictured: Scenes from beyond your facility

‘There might be more people shot and more shots fired. I don’t have that information at this time,’ he told reporters throughout a news briefing.

‘We’re still trying to find a suspect. It is doubtful the suspect continues to be at the scene, but we are acting as if the shooter may possibly still be there.’

The building has been evacuated and SWAT team members are actually combing through the warehouse for potential victims and the shooter.

Oakes said the facility is ‘very large’ and the search could ‘take time to complete’.

The Springfield Police Department urged residents in order to avoid the area in a statement on social media marketing.

‘SPD is on the scene of a reported shooting at Bunn-O-Matic, 1400 Stevenson Drive. The scene is closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic. Details continue to be incoming at this time. Please avoid this area and take alternative routes,’ police said.

