Shooting outside NYC’s Madison Square Park leaves 19-year-old woman dead, man wounded: report

By
Jackson Delong
-

NYC SEES STAGGERING SHOOTING NUMBERS; TOP COPS WARN OF ‘STORM ON THE HORIZON’

The gunman fled the scene in that which was described as a gray Nissan.

A 19-year-old woman was killed and a 21-year-old man wounded in a shooting outside of Manhattan’s Madison Square Park on Thursday night, sources said.

The suspect initially drove the wrong way up 5th Avenue before turning off in a unknown direction, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Both victims were taken up to Bellevue Hospital, where the woman perished from the gunshot wound. The man was in stable condition early Friday.

It wasn’t immediately clear what sparked the shooting.

CLICK FOR MORE FROM THE NEW YORK POST

Source link

Post Views: 11

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR