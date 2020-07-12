Shooting outside Michigan apartment party sends at least 5 to the hospital: reports

Three women, ages 19, 21 and 26, were found injured at the scene and taken to a hospital by ambulance. Two men, ages 23 and 30, were also shot, with the men going to a hospital on their own.

None of the injuries were lethal. There were no immediate details on potential suspects, and police continue to be trying to determine what light emitting diode to the shooting.

Over 100 people were in attendance at the party, according to WLNS 6.

“This senseless act of violence will not be tolerated in our community, and we will use all available assets, including our local, state and federal partnerships, to hold those responsible accountable,” Lansing Police Chief Daryl Green said in a statement.

At least one of the women was later released from the hospital.

The woman, who didn’t wish to be identified, told WILX News 10 she was trying to leave the party when the shooting started. One bullet hit her in the back.

Another woman, whose son lives in the apartment complex, said she was going to check on her son around midnight and saw 50 people in the parking lot. Her son’s car was shot, but that he was OKAY, she said.

At now, no arrests have been made, and police are seeking more information, asking a person with information to reach out to the Lansing Police Department, Crime Stoppers or the Lansing PD Facebook page.