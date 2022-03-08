Shots were heard in Yerevan on March 7. At around 11:40 pm, the Malatia Police Department received a call from the Astghik Medical Center that a citizen had been taken to them with gunshot wounds in different parts of the body.

According to Shamshyan.com, the doctors informed the police that the wounded man was in the operating room and was unable to explain what had happened.

While the doctors were fighting for his life, the RA police officers found out that the wounded was 26-year-old Andranik Nersisyan, a resident of Yerevan. The police found out with hot marks that he was taken to the hospital from Malatia-Sebastia administrative district.

The police found out with operative information that the incident took place in front of the entrance of the 1st floor of 115 Andranik Street, where an unknown person fired in the direction of Nersisyan from an unidentified firearm.

8 capsules and 5 bullets were found at the scene. Police and investigators found traces of blood, bullets and several bullets inside the entrance. A parked Mercedes car was found in front of the entrance, on the windshield of which there are traces of a shot. A bullet was found in a visible place in the car.

According to the website, the wounded man was previously convicted of murder and released from the colony about two months ago.