Shooting celebrities: Thirty years behind the lens

Image copyright

Andy Gotts Image caption



John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Jones, Michael Palin and Terry Gilliam in front of the 50th anniversary reunion of Monty Python





Andy Gotts’ photographic career began 30 years ago when, as students, he persuaded Stephen Fry to pose for him. Since he then has photographed the biggest names in the entertainment business. Here, he remembers a few of those people who have been captured by his camera.

Paul Newman

Image copyright

Andy Gotts

One of the highlights of my career, without doubt, was spending time with the legendary actor Paul Newman. Paul was the most gentleman of gentlemen. Kind, witty and always had a knowing smile.

I haven’t shown this picture before.

The reason I have kept this specific shot to myself over the years is that it absolutely was taken at the very moment Paul gave me the nickname One Shot Gotts.

He would not believe any photographer could get the shot so quickly. So when I exclaimed… “Mr Newman, we have it.”

He retorted with a massive smile.

“Mr Gotts your reputation is justified, you really are a one-shot guy. Hey you’re One Shot Gotts.”

Kylie Minogue

Image copyright

Andy Gotts

I have known of her since her stint in Neighbours and she always seemed fun and bubbly, and I had not been disappointed. As the minute hand struck the hour, she arrived exactly punctually and active.

When the shoot started it didn’t take many shots before the fun began when she started initially to dance and spin, and in the very last shot she lowered her head and flicked her hair right back just like a shampoo commercial.

Samuel L Jackson

Image copyright

Andy Gotts

Sam oozes coolness and is just the lovely guy you’d think however be.

This shoot occurred in Beverly Hills and Sam resulted in in a neon orange T-shirt with matching Bermuda shorts and baseball cap.

We had a great chat and I had sufficient time to get a rapport going. As I was setting up the lighting Sam took his bag to the bathroom and got changed. When he emerged he was dressed in black and there stood Mr Cool.

The shoot was great fun and here are some out-takes, an unseen contact-sheet of us just looning around.

Meryl Streep

Image copyright

Andy Gotts

I shot Meryl at the Soho Hotel when she was doing a press junket for The Iron Lady and was in and out of interviews all day, but she graciously made time for me.

I wanted some strong lighting and atmosphere in the shots, therefore i played with having a light directly over Meryl’s check out give more of an iconic feel.

All simultaneously the door was flung open and in breezed Ms Streep and she was warm and welcoming and very keen to be snapped by me. Following close behind, was her personal make-up artist who said an instant hello then toddled off to find a quiet corner.

We began shooting and I started with the usual soft lighting, to ease in to the session. It was going swimmingly with plenty of banter forward and backward. I then changed to the more dramatic lighting and within seconds a voice boomed across the room:

“Ms Streep is never lit like that in her photographs.”

It was her make-up artist and that he started giving some disapproving shakes of the head in the direction of Meryl.

I saw the lighting was actually great, so I shortly stopped shooting and asked him if he could fetch me the PR guy so we can look at softer lighting options.

As soon as the make-up guy left the room I started shooting with my preferred overhead flashes, giggling to myself like a naughty schoolboy. By the time the make-up guy came back, Meryl and I had finished the shoot and were saying our goodbyes. To today I the stand by position my lighting choices whilst still being smile to myself focusing on how I achieved them.

Tony Curtis

Image copyright

Andy Gotts

I had a visit to LA planned therefore i dropped Tony an email saying I was on the West Coast.

To my shock, I received a note back saying if I travelled to Vegas, I could shoot him at his house. I was thrilled and literally was counting the days down before I flew to the US.

The day before I left, my mobile phone rang and I saw it absolutely was his number.

I answered with huge heart when i was expecting him to cancel the shoot, but rather in a quiet and humble voice he said:

“Andy I know you are coming to photograph me tomorrow and I have seen your amazing work. I’m not in a good way at the moment but can I ask you one thing? Can you make me look like an icon just one more time?”

It didn’t simply take me long to think of my flag idea as I knew his nickname was the American Prince. But meeting Tony was one of the highlights of my career as not just was that he one of my icons but he was also a sweet guy.

Little was I to learn Tony would die several days later which would be the very last portrait taken of him.

Morgan Freeman

Image copyright

Andy Gotts

I shot velvet-toned Morgan Freeman in London while he was filming Batman Begins. I was ready and awaiting the grand entrance, and was not disappointed when this 6’4″ frame of a cinema legend entered the room.

Morgan is usually shot in a very iconic, almost holy-looking way therefore i wanted something a little different. I asked how that he entertained his grandchildren if they hung out together and he retorted that he pulled goofy faces to make them laugh.

I suggested we’re able to play around with a “passport booth” type of shots, and the man had a small amount of fun.

Clint Eastwood

Image copyright

Andy Gotts

I never attempt to plan my portraits, but I always have a feeling of the form of shot I do want to capture.

With Clint it absolutely was pretty easy. Whenever I hear his name I picture the narrowing of the eyes and thinning of the lips, frequently just before drawing a gun from a holster or throwing a punch.

This was the face I wanted.

While I was setting up, Clint was at his piano playing a small amount of jazz and spirits where high. When I was ready that he came to my lighting set-up and presented himself to me with this particular lovely warm, calm, charming face. Not what I desired.

I exclaimed: “I am looking for Dirty Harry not Grandpa Walton.”

Clint had a laugh… but in an instant narrowed his eyes. This is the result.

Image copyright

Andy Gotts

And to go back to where it started, here is the picture that began all of it, Stephen Fry in 1990, taken while he visited Norfolk College of Arts and Technology where Gotts was studying.

Here certainly are a few more stars who’ve been photographed by Andy Gotts:

Image copyright

Andy Gotts Image caption



Julia Roberts





Image copyright

Andy Gotts Image caption



Robert De Niro





Image copyright

Andy Gotts Image caption



Kate Winslet





Image copyright

Andy Gotts Image caption



Sidney Poitier





Image copyright

Andy Gotts Image caption



Scarlett Johansson





You can see more work by Andy Gotts on his website and follow him on Instagram