On March 15, a 36-year-old man was taken to hospital with a diagnosis of “polytrauma, puncture wound, questionable, gunshot wound.” The operative-investigative group that went to the hospital found out that he had received injuries in one of the public catering establishments on the Yerjan-Shan road.

On March 16, at 00.40, a new alarm was received from the hospital. A 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a diagnosis of “blind gunshot wound to the right hand, a cut to the right thigh, a wound to the right ear.”

A criminal case was initiated in connection with the incident.

As a result of operative-investigative measures taken jointly by the Kotayk Regional Department of the Kotayk Regional Police, it turned out that on March 15, a 46-year-old resident of Hrazdan had opened fire in the kitchen of a public catering facility. bodily injuries.

As a result of the explanatory work, the 46-year-old man appeared before the body conducting the proceedings on March 30. He was charged with Part 2 of Article 113 of the RA Criminal Code (Intentionally causing moderate damage to health).

Measures are being taken to find the tool of the crime.

The investigation is underway.