Shohei Ohtani Underwent MRI On Pitching Arm

Two- method star Shohei Ohtani revealed pain in his ideal arm following today’s start versus the Astros, per different press reporters (including Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com). He’s been sent out in for an MRI, the outcomes of which have actually not yet returned.

There’s undoubtedly hope catastrophe will be prevented. But it is difficult not to be a minimum of rather alarmed. Ohtani worked his method back to the mound this season following October 2018 Tommy John surgical treatment. Yet he definitely hasn’t looked as dominant as he ‘d been.

Ohtani fought control issues throughout Summer Camp, and his 2 regular-season starts have actually been straight-out catastrophes. He’s strolled 8 of sixteen batters dealt with, permitting 7 runs in 1.2 innings along the method. Perhaps more uneasy, Ohtani’s speed plunged by the end these days’s trip, Bollinger mentions (via Twitter). While he touched his popular 97 Miles Per Hour at one point, his fastball enjoyed the 89-90 Miles Per Hour variety prior to he left, Bollinger notes. Of course, that might merely show tiredness at the end of a long, difficult inning or simple small pain.

There’s little overemphasizing the 26- year-old’s basic significance inAnaheim He’s shown an elite player because coming by from NPB. Even as he worked his method back to pitching from surgical treatment, he didn’t miss out on a beat at the …