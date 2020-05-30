Shocking video shows NYPD officer throwing female George Floyd protester, 20, to the ground

A 20-year-old girl allegedly suffered a violent seizure and was rushed to hospital in Brooklyn after being shoved forcefully to the ground by an NYPD officer as she protested the demise of George Floyd.

The girl has been recognized by others at the scene as Dounya Zayer who has continued to put up updates on her situation from hospital and claims she was ‘by no means was I aggressive towards this police officer’.

The incident occurred on Friday evening shut to the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn the place police arrested dozens of protesters.

It was first shared by Newsweek reporter Jason Lemon who claimed that the officer referred to as her a ‘silly f*****g b***h’ earlier than throwing the protester to the ground.

Police confirmed to NBC that the officer was being investigated as metropolis officers referred to as for him to be charged with assault.

The girl proven been violently flung to the ground by an NYPD officer was recognized by these at the scene as Dounya Zayer, who has begun posting about the assault from hospital

Zayer took to Twitter from the hospital to put up a number of movies to clarify what had occurred to her.

‘This was me, and I need to make one factor clear to all the folks which can be commenting lies beneath this video. I did NOT spit on this officer’s face. I used to be carrying a face masks. He advised me to get out of the road after which instantly threw me out of the method,’ she wrote.

She additionally posted a video from her personal perspective which confirmed the officers approaching her as she moved backwards down the road, with certainly one of them taking a swipe at her telephone.

Whitney Hu, an activist additionally participating in the protest and who first posted the video of Zayer, stated on Twitter that she was on the method to the hospital after the assault however was pressured to wait exterior due to the coronavirus pandemic.

‘The cop pushed her so exhausting at Barclays & she flung again. She is tiny. Now she’s in the ER after a critical seizure. I’m ready for updates however have to wait exterior due to COVID-19. Please preserve my protest sister in your ideas,’ Hu wrote.

She later revealed that the younger girl had woken up and was ready to converse to her.

The stunning video shows Zayer being flung to the ground by the police officer and mendacity nonetheless for a number of seconds earlier than finally holding her head as different protesters rush to assist her and name for folks to take his badge quantity.

From the hospital, the protester revealed that she was thrown as a result of she hadn’t moved out of the officer’s method in time after he requested her to transfer down the road.

The younger girl hit the ground the place she lay knocked out for a number of seconds earlier than starting to transfer and maintain her head. She says the fall induced an enormous seizure

‘I used to be not rioting, I used to be protesting,’ she says in the video.

‘I didn’t even get in his bodily house, he was transferring in my course, advised me to transfer and since I did not transfer out of his method in time, he threw me out of the method.

‘He was strolling to me, I used to be standing in place,’ she added.

‘And I by no means put my fingers on him.’

Zayer says the group had been peacefully protesting in entrance of the officers when anyone from the protesters threw an object like a bottle at the police.

She says this induced the police to ‘stampede’ and she or he was working backwards when the officer pushed her.

‘If you really need to evaluate me standing in the center of the road to the officer that killed George Floyd … it is not comparable,’ she stated.

‘I used to be protesting for a motive and the officers who had been at this protest ought to again down.’

The video was shared broadly on social media on Friday evening and confirmed the cop flinging the girl throughout the road after which persevering with to stroll on different protesters

Zayer recognized herself on Twitter and stated she didn’t contact the officer

She posted a video of her personal from a little bit earlier than the assault which shows the cop approaching

The video of the assault was criticized by metropolis officers who referred to as for motion in opposition to the police officer.

New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson stated: ‘This officer wants to be charged with assault. Hard to watch. Brutal and unacceptable.’

He additionally condemned the widespread police response to the protest in Brooklyn on Friday evening.

‘We failed to de-escalate. The NYPD needs to be easing tensions, not pepper spraying state legislators and shoving peaceable protestors,’ he stated, referring to Assemblywoman Diana Richardson who says she was pepper sprayed whereas peacefully protesting in Barclays plaza.

Dozens had been arrested Friday in the second evening of violent protests in New York City.

Although the evening began peacefully, the protests dramatically escalated. Two state legislators say had been pepper-sprayed and one handcuffed.

Friday’s violent video comes after law enforcement officials had been caught coughing on a bunch of individuals in the Bronx on Thursday evening.

The officer in the Bronx was proven coughing on a bunch of individuals in a video shared Thursday

The group referred to as from his badge quantity however he walked away and obtained again into his automotive

The video shows a cop opening his mouth and pointedly coughing on a bunch of individuals with out carrying a masks after which strolling slowly away.

The group are seen asking for his badge quantity earlier than the cops climb again into their automotive.

Police violence was additionally seen in Baltimore on Friday evening the place a black girl was knocked to the ground after shoving a white police officer.

The video shows the girl and the officer arguing whereas others method.

As she begins to draw back, he walks towards her and she or he swings for his head earlier than pushing him once more.

A second black police officer runs in and takes her to the ground.

A video was additionally shared in Baltimore on Friday evening of a black girl being knocked out by a police officer after she is proven arguing and taking a swipe at one other

Violent protests demanding justice for George Floyd unfold throughout the US Friday evening, with the CNN headquarters underneath siege in Atlanta, NYPD officers pressured to fend off rioters at a police precinct in Brooklyn and the White House pressured to go into lockdown as demonstrators tried to scale the partitions.

Looting and fires broke out once more in Minneapolis as protesters defied the state curfew and the National Guard failed to preserve the metropolis underneath management, with the Pentagon placing the army police on alert to ship to the ravaged metropolis.

This got here after three nights of carnage in the metropolis which have seen one suspected looter shot lifeless, cops pressured to flee a police precinct because it was stormed and set alight by rioters and the metropolis left in tatters.

The protests have now reached all corners of America with break-off demonstrations arising in as the arrest of the white cop who knelt on Floyd’s neck has carried out little to quell the anger over the black man’s demise and the different three officers concerned proceed to stroll free.

Chaos exploded in Atlanta as demonstrators vandalized and tried to storm the CNN constructing with no less than one cop injured whereas a fireplace broke out close to Centennial Olympic Park.

In New York City, law enforcement officials had been pressured to defend a police precinct in Brooklyn amid fears it could be stormed and torched, whereas stunning footage confirmed an NYPD officer hurling a female protester to the ground.

The White House was pressured to go into momentary lockdown as protesters tried to scale the partitions, battled with Secret Service brokers and burned American flags.

It comes after Floyd’s demise on Memorial Day whereas in police custody.

He died after being arrested by 4 law enforcement officials for allegedly attempting to purchase cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 invoice.

He was seen in a video pleading that he could not breathe as white officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee in opposition to his neck.

Chauvin was arrested Friday and charged with Floyd’s homicide.

Floyd’s household has referred to as for a extra critical cost to be introduced in opposition to Chauvin and for the arrests of the different three officers who had been fired alongside Chauvin over Floyd’s demise – J Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao.