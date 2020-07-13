Shocking video shows NYPD officer TASING a Black Lives Matter protester after pushing him

A New York City police officer was filmed using a Taser to subdue a Black Lives Matter protester just moments after another cop shoved him in a violent confrontation in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Video posted to social media shows a black man who had been wearing a backpack confronting a police officer while holding a cell phone in the Bay Ridge area of Brooklyn on Sunday.

The black man were intervening being an officer was dealing with somebody who looked like a press photographer.

‘Get off of him,’ the person is heard yelling at the officer.

An NYPD officer shoots a Black Lives Matter protester with a Taser at close range during clashes between cops and demonstrators in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Sunday

The officer is seen walking toward the man after firing the stun gun at close range on Sunday

The man was momentarily electrocuted before he was able to remove the wires from the Taser that have been attached to his body

He was then taken in to custody by NYPD officers in Bay Ridge on Sunday

The officer then shoves the man backward. Almost straight away another officer moves in to the frame and roughs up the black man, pushing him toward the sidewalk.

The man is heard asking if witnesses saw what took place. He appeared to be livestreaming or videotaping the events with his mobile phone.

‘Did you all see it?’ the person is heard asking.

Moments later, the officer who roughed him up pulls out his Taser stun gun and shoots the man at close range, sending him to the sidewalk.

The impact of the Taser sends a power shock through the man, who struggles to get rid of the wires that were attached with his human body.

Moments before he was shot with a Taser, the man sometimes appears (right) confronting a police officer who had been manning the road during the demonstration

The officer is seen shoving the protester with two hands, knocking him backwards

Almost straight away, another officer (right) enters the frame and begins pushing the protester

After a brief scuffle, the officer removes his yellow Taser and shoots the protester at close range

As the man rises to his feet, a few police officers converge and bend his torso against a parked vehicle while they press his arms against his straight back.

‘Get off of me! Get off of me!’ the black man is heard repeating as he’s being taken into custody.

The man is heard yelling at the officer: ‘You Tased me! I didn’t do nothing!’

As the officers simply take the man under arrest, that he told them: ‘You’re breaking my arm!’

A crowd of onlookers accused law enforcement of using excessive force. One of these is heard on the video demanding the badge number of among the arresting officers.

The officers that are taking the person into custody appear to be urging him to prevent resisting arrest.

Video shows officers take the handcuffed man into a police vehicle. The scene is tense as other protesters expressed anger at the officers over the incident.

The NYPD told DailyMail.com that the department was aware of the video and was looking at the matter.

The NYPD also sent DailyMail.com a url to a split video which was filmed ahead of the Tasing where the same Black Lives Matter protester sometimes appears hurling his helmet throughout a scuffle.

The video clip that was filmed shows Black Lives Matter supporters in a face-to-face confrontation with pro-police demonstrators who held rallies within the weekend in the same Bay Ridge neighbor hood.

The NYPD said the person who was shot with a Taser may be the same man (seen above) who threw a helmet at a uniformed officer who was attempting to separate a group of Black Lives Matter and Blue Lives Matter demonstrators in Bay Ridge just moments before

The scene was so tense that police officers tried to separate both groups.

As NYPD officers struggled to keep both groups apart, one of the protesters is seen removing a helmet and throwing it toward the pro-police demonstrators and the cops.

The protester is apparently the same man or woman who was defaced and Tased just moments later.

On Saturday, some 400 people ended up in Bay Ridge for a ‘Back the Blue’ demonstration meant for the NYPD, but the atmosphere grew tense after these were met by some 20 counter demonstrators carrying Black Lives Matter signs.

They held signs and chanted slogans as they marched down Bay Ridge Parkway.

The demonstration was a rare one meant for police, that have come under fire for his or her tactics considering that the protests brought about by the May 25 death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, died in the custody of Minneapolis police. During his arrest, that he was filmed as one of the officers, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for significantly more than 8 minutes.

Demonstrators hold signs praising the New York Police Department throughout a Blue Lives Matter rally in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Saturday

One woman waves a ‘thin blue line’ American flag from leading seat of her car while still another is wearing what is apparently a Transformers costume during a Blue Lives Matter rally in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Saturday

Another man waves the Stars and Stripes from the front seat of a car during a Blue Lives Matter rally in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, on Saturday

Floyd’s death ignited nationwide outrage and sparked mass demonstrations and rioting in lots of American cities.

The New York Police Department, which has been harshly criticized after a few officers were seen using excessive force against protesters in the times and weeks following Floyd’s death, had its budget slashed by $1billion.

The city council’s decision has prompted warnings from pro-law enforcement circles that slimmer budgets for police will cause less officers on the road and a rise in violent crime.

So far come early july, several large American cities, including New York, Chicago, and Atlanta, have reported alarming increases in violent crime.

At one point through the rally, 20 counter-demonstrators carrying Black Lives Matter signs confronted a few of the protesters.

After a few heated discussions, tensions fizzled and the rally proceeded without incident.