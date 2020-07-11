Shocking moment two pubs are locked down after a potential coronavirus case eats dinner

A police officer has been forced to lockdown a pub at after discovering a diner had contact with a coronavirus case.

Pub goers at the venue in Bordertown, South Australia were left stunned once the officer broke the news for them on Friday.

A truck driver who had earlier eaten a meal at the pub near to the Victorian Border had potentially exposed patrons to herpes after being deemed a close contact of a person with the lethal virus interstate.

It is comprehended that he had flu-like symptoms a week previously and that health authorities called him throughout his meal to alert him to his potential exposure.

A patron filmed since the police officer wearing a facemask revealed that most customers and staff would have to give their contact details and self-quarantine for 14 days in case the truck driver tested positive.

The venue was shut for a number of hours throughout the process, Nine News reported.

Neither staff nor patrons could actually leave throughout the investigation throughout, which police tried to see where the truck driver have been inside the pub.

The Bordertown Hotel had been booked out for Fabulous Friday where they serve Espresso Martinis, and lots of patrons had already eaten dinner and departed.

‘That’s likely to be our next step, we will have to pull CCTV and work out who was in only at the time,’ the police officer said.

Pictured: the Bordertown Hotel, South Australia, close to the border with Victoria. Staff and patrons were locked down all day on Friday night after a truck driver from interstate who had a meal there clearly was deemed a close contact of a confirmed coronavirus case

Patrons sit in stunned silence as SA Police explain they must self-quarantine for 14 days. Luckily the exposed man tested negative and so they were given the all-clear on Saturday

Although patrons have to sign a covid tracing register to play pool, one staff member said: ‘we’ve all touched the bar’.

The ordeal did not end at the Bordertown Hotel.

As some clients had managed to move on to the nearby Woolshed Inn, police had to advise patrons there they’d have to self-quarantine for 14 days or until test outcomes confirmed if the truck driver had herpes.

More than 60 people have been at the Woolshed Inn for a work function and patron Shaun Taylor told Nine News that police advised they’d have to simply take extra precautions with social distancing and limit their social interactions until the test outcomes were in.

‘It actually seemed a bit like a joke, until it actually sunk in,’ Mr Taylor said.

South Australian health authorities prioritised the truck drivers’ coronavirus test and results were confirmed on Saturday: he was all clear.

The Bordertown Hotel took to FaceBook with the happy news on Saturday morning.

‘Just thought we better put the gossip to rest – yes the local police shut us down at 9.30 last night as a result of a suspected corona incident but at 12:30 we got the all clear,’ the Bordertown Hotel post said.

‘It’s business as usual again today and we will be maintaining our strict cleaning regime. ‘

Australian Army personnel depart for Mount Gambier, South Australia, to help block the border crossing on Saturday

The Woolshed Inn was also warned after it was discovered that patrons had opted from the Bordertown to the Woolshed on Friday after their potential exposure

An Australian Army soldier departs for Mount Gambier, South Australia, to help with the coronavirus border closures. Only South Australian residents returning home or commercial truck drivers carrying freight are allowed over the border from Victoria

Staff from the Woolshed Inn also introduced their alleviation at the bad coronavirus make sure posted a photograph regarding a rollercoaster to show that they were sensation.

‘Whilst the last 24 hours happen to be been regarding as filled with emotion because picture we all are thrilled to say that in accordance with the news we all are fire alarm here in Bordertown!!!’ published staff member Lauren.

CORONAVIRUS INSTANCES IN AUSTRALIA: nine,553 Victoria: a few,560 New South Wales: 3,474 Queensland: one,070 Western Australia: 634 South Australia: 443 Tasmania: 228 Australian Capital Territory: 113 Northern Territory: 30 TOTAL INSTANCES: 9,553 CURRENT ENERGETIC CASES: one,287 DEATHS: 107

‘We are not inside quarantine – Tests have come back negative … To our patrons last night I appreciate and thank you for your compliance and willingness cooperate. To my team the way you handled the situation as it was as stressful for you as it was for the patrons. Thank you for your support and kindness!’

South Australia shut its border to Victoria this week amid Victoria’s worsening outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

South Australia had no new coronavirus cases as of Saturday night, while Victoria recorded an increase of 216, revised down from 251, and has now surpassed New South Wales as the state with the most confirmed cases in total.

Defence Force personnel arrived at the Victoria-South Australia border on Saturday, and will help police checkpoints from Sunday.

Both sealed and unsealed roads across the border will have a checkpoint or hard road blocks to prevent people crossing into South Australia.

South Australian residents will be allowed to cross back in, but they will have to self–quarantine for 14 days.

The only exception is for truck drivers carrying commercial freight. They are required to wear a facemask at all times in public in addition to should self-quarantine being used on duty.