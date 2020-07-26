Shocking moment thieves in medical face masks raid Curry’s PC World

This shocking video footage reveals the moment a group of males robbed a Currys shop in Essex in front of horrified personnel.

At 2.22 pm the other day, 4 males got in the innovation seller on London Road in Southend- on-Sea, Essex, using masks and dark-coloured hoodies.

The males were in the shop for approximately one minute where a minimum of 2 of them hurried to rip a variety of pricey gadgets from their display screens.

One of the males, using a hat, sunglasses and a medical face mask, ran away the scene with what appeared like a tablet under his arm

Other clients in the store shot the moment the masked males ranged from screen to show assisting themselves to the items on program.

In the remarkable video, which was shot live on Facebook prior to being shared into various regional neighborhood groups, the males can be heard screaming ‘What, what, what’ at personnel as they try to step in.

At completion of the video, among the suspects runs back to a counter for another product, however is not able to separate it from the screen.

He then quits and leaves the shop as another individual in the store screams: ‘It ain’t coming off bruv, it ain’t coming off’.

A representative for Currys PC World stated: ‘We experienced a break-in on Saturday, July 25 at our Southend- on-Sea Currys PC World with Carphone Warehouses shop.

‘The security of our coworkers and clients is of vital value and we’re happy no-one was hurt.

‘The shop is open to clients as typical.

‘We’re dealing with cops to support their examinations.’

An Essex Police representative stated: ‘We’re examining a burglary at Currys PC World in London Road, Southend soon after 2.20 pm today.

‘No- one was injured. The 4 suspects are thought to have actually left in a silver automobile.’

Detective Inspector Stewart Eastbrook included: ‘Fortunately no-one was injured however this was a frightening occurrence for personnel and clients and we are identified to determine and apprehend those accountable.

‘The shop is in a retail park near a hectic junction causing the A13 and there would have been a variety of individuals and chauffeurs who might have seen what occurred or saw the suspects leave.

‘We are eager to talk to anybody who saw what occurred or has smart phone or dash webcam video footage.’

Anyone with info is asked to get in touch with Southend CID on 101 pricing estimate referral 42/11210/20