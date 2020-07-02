Shocking moment police officer SLAPS a black woman at Miami Airport

Shocking video has emerged of a police officer punching a woman in the face at Miami International Airport.

The startling assault was filmed on an officer’s bodycamera and shows an unnamed Miami-Dade Police Department officer punching a black woman on Wednesday evening.

The clip shows a woman facing two officers and yelling at one of them, before getting close to his face.

‘I should. You black, you acting like you’re white but you’re really black. What’re you gonna do?’ the woman says approaching the officer near his chin.

Suddenly the cop snaps and punches the woman in the facial skin. He then throws his hands on her and brings her to the ground as officers in the background shout ‘Woah, woah’.

A second officer rushes to take the 2 apart, as does the officer behind the bodycamera recording the incident.

In the clip the officer who punched the woman is heard claiming ‘she headbutted me.’

It’s not yet determined what the argument was about.

One police source said the woman was complaining loudly about a missed or delayed flight, based on the Miami Herald.

A ticket agent called police and an officer arrived to try and calm her, but a confrontation escalated into violence and with her being pushed to the bottom.

The video surfaced on social media marketing leading Miami Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez to declared an investigation to the incident. He said that he or she ordered regarding involved representatives to be pleased of obligation.

‘I am surprised and angered by a body camshaft video which i just noticed involving certainly one of our representatives. I’ve right away initiated a research and bought that the engaged officers become relieved associated with duty,’ he mentioned.

‘Actions such as these challenge the hard function that we have used our neighborhood and causes our heart in order to for our neighborhood and for the majority of our representatives who devote their life to helping our County. This is not going to stand, and i also assure the community that will any officer acting within this vain is going to be held in order to account,’ he extra.

Ramirez said he or she also questioned State Attorney Kathy Rundle to join the particular investigation.

The representatives involved in the occurrence and the sufferer have not already been named.

The chief executive of the Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association mentioned the particular officer hit the woman by having an ‘open-hand put,’ also known as a ‘diversionary strike.’

‘Clearly the lady was the attentatmand. She had been asked in order to leave. She’s being hooligan and she forces her encounter right into his / her face,’ PBA President Steadman Stahl mentioned.

The incident appeared in the get up of nationwide protests decrying police violence against black people plus the death associated with George Floyd at the particular hands associated with a whitened cop inside Minneapolis about May 25.

Some protests possess escalated directly into clashes along with police. In South Florida, two police officers are actually arrested inside battery situations since the protests emerged.

Mayor Carlos A new. Gimenez criticized the video since ‘appaling’ plus an ‘unncessary excessive utilization of force’.

‘That’s NOT REALLY what the @MiamiDadePD are usually trained to carry out. @MDPD_Director Ramirez has bought the officer relieved associated with duty & investigation is usually underway. This is why I actually instituted entire body cameras & MDPD is usually reviewing just about all footage.’