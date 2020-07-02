Shocking moment police officer PUNCHES a woman at Miami Airport

Shocking video footage has emerged of a police officer punching a woman in the face area at Miami International Airport.

The startling assault was filmed on an officer’s bodycamera and shows a Miami-Dade Police Department officer punching a woman on Wednesday evening.

The clip shows a woman facing two officers and yelling at one, before approaching his face.

‘I really should. You black, you acting like you’re white but you’re really black. What’re you gonna do?’ the woman, who’s black, says getting close to the officer near his chin.

Suddenly the cop snaps and punches the woman in the face. He then throws his practical her and brings her to the floor as officers in the back ground shout ‘Woah, woah’.

A 2nd officer rushes to pull the two apart, as does the officer behind the bodycamera recording the incident.

In the clip, the officer who punched the woman is heard claiming ‘she headbutted me.’

It’s not clear what the argument was about.

One law enforcement source said the woman was complaining loudly about a missed or delayed flight.

A ticket agent called police and an officer arrived to try to calm her, but a confrontation escalated in to violence with her being pushed to the ground.

Several sources identified the officer as Antonio Clemente Rodriguez, a black officer of Puerto Rican heritage, who was simply stationed at the airport, according to the Miami Herald.

The video surfaced on social networking leading Miami Dade Police Department Director Alfredo Ramirez to announced an investigation to the incident. He said he ordered for involved officers to be relieved of duty.

‘I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that I just saw involving among our officers. I’ve instantly initiated a study and ordered that the involved officers be relieved of duty,’ that he said.

‘Actions such as for example these undermine the work that we have invested in our community and causes my heart to break for the community and for almost all our officers who dedicate their lives to serving our County. This wont stand, and I assure our community that any officer acting in this vain will soon be held to account,’ that he added.

Ramirez said he also asked State Attorney Kathy Rundle to join the investigation.

The other officers active in the incident and the woman have not been named.

The president of the Miami-Dade Police Benevolent Association said the officer hit the woman with an ‘open-hand slap,’ which is sometimes called a ‘diversionary strike.’

‘Clearly she was the aggressor. She was being asked to leave. She’s being belligerent and she pushes her face right in to his face,’ PBA President Steadman Stahl said.

The incident emerged in the wake of national protests decrying police brutality against black people and the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white cop in Minneapolis on May 25.

Some protests have escalated into clashes with police. In South Florida, two police officers have already been arrested in battery cases since the protests emerged.

Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez slammed the video as ‘appalling’ and an ‘unnecessary exorbitant use of force’.

‘That’s NOT what our @MiamiDadePD are trained to do. @MDPD_Director Ramirez has ordered the officer relieved of duty & investigation is underway. This is excatly why I instituted body cameras & MDPD is reviewing all footage.’