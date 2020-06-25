Shocking moment out-of-control Tesla ploughs into parked car ‘at 60mph’ as driver gets into it

A driver had a lucky escape when an out-of-control Tesla rammed into the rear of his parked car seconds after he sat down inside it.

Shocking footage taken in San Francisco, California, shows the Tesla smash into the car at an estimated 60mph, violently shunting it and the vehicle parked beside it sideways.

Incredibly, the driver leaps out of the parked car uninjured. The man’s wife, who posted the video, said the neighbor driving the Tesla was also unhurt.

A Tesla driver slams into a parked car at ’60mph’ according to a neighbor after he lost control of the car

The white Tesla slams into the black SUV at speed, knocking it into the car parked next to it

In the video, the bearded man walks up to his parked black SUV, opens the door, will be taking off his bag and sits in the driving seat.

A loud rumble is heard as the white Tesla comes from behind and rams into the parked car at speed, which still has its door open.

The crash pushes the black SUV into the parked red car next to it with the person still inside as somebody shouts ‘what the hell’.

He gets from the car unscathed after shouts are heard and walks up to the Tesla, which includes come to an end.

The man gets out of his car following the crash unscathed and walks towards the Tesla to confirm the driver

The man’s wife said: ‘My neighbor lost control of his Tesla and rammed into my better half’s car at 60 mph.

‘Like a boss, my husband jumped out, uninjured, and was funny in his confusion. This was taken with the house camera with no one in either car was injured.’

It is not clear whether the car was driving on its autopilot feature.

Benjamin Dean, 39, was killed in the crash on July 21 2019 in San Francisco. His wife Kelly was critically injured. They were visiting the city to celebrate their third wedding anniversary

The footage, which was recently shared on the web, occurred on October 28 last year, 3 months after a Tesla crashed into two pedestrians in San Francisco, killing one.

Benjamin Dean, 39, was fatally struck in the crash at around 2.08pm in the Tenderloin district on July 21.

An investigation into a March 2018 crash in Mountain View, California, determined that the driver who died, 38-year-old Walter Huang, was playing a game at the time of the crash.

The Apple employee was driving the car semi-autonomously, the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in February in 2010.

Yoshihiro Umeda, 44, was killed in April 2018 after a Telsa driving on Autopilot ran him over after the driver fell asleep behind the wheel

The company was sued on April 28 in 2010 by the household of a Japanese man who was killed when a driver fell asleep behind the wheel of a Model X and the vehicle ‘suddenly accelerated.’

The case concerns the ‘first Tesla Autopilot-related death involving a pedestrian,’ according to documents.

Documents filed in San Jose federal court by widow Tomomi Umeda and daughter Miyu Umeda claimed Yoshihiro Umeda, 44, was the victim of a ‘patent defect’ in Tesla’s technology.