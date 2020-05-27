Shocking moment masked thug robs Betfred at knife-point as gang are jailed for a total of 40 years

A gang of fierce burglars that terrorised wagering stores as well as corner store throughout the southeast have actually been jailed for a total of 40years

Justin Stockbridge, 45, Jamie Owen, 32, Paul Evans, 27, as well as Richard Mazzuccato, 34, armed themselves with blades, axes, a Taser as well as put on face masks as they invaded numerous services throughout Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire as well as Surrey.

On Friday, Mazzuccato, from Rickmansworth, end up being the last participant of the gang to be punished to 8 years at Isleworth CrownCourt

The sentence follows the Metropolitan Police launched CCTV video of Stockbridge, from Rickmansworth, harmful a cashier with a blade at a wagering store, thought to be Betfred, in Chesham on December 27, 2018.

One of the gang participants Justin Stockbridge, from Rickmansworth, was captured on CCTV endangering a cashier with a blade at a wagering store in Chesham on December 27, 2018

The clip revealed the raider, that had a distinct tattoo on his lower arm, leaning over the till as well as sporting a blade to a participant of team.

He after that took place to make stabbing movements in the direction of the women employee, that attempted to combat him off, prior to swiping the cash.

Flying Squad investigators apprehended Stockbridge on April 4 in 2015 when they saw him driving a van outside a edge ship in Croxley Green, Hertfordshire, as well as discovered he had a similar tattoo on his appropriate arm.

Stockbridge was later on founded guilty of one matter of break-in at Isleworth Crown Court as well as jailed for 7years

He was likewise connected to various other raids consisting of a comfort store in Penn, Buckinghamshire, on March 18 in 2015.

The gang, that likewise targetted cabby, executed the wave of heists at wagering stores, corner store in between October 6, 2018 as well as March 18,2019

Evans was recognized as a suspect in the earlier break-ins by Hertfordshire Police as well as later on apprehended.

He made no doubt after his apprehension while Mazzuccato declared to have a ₤100 a day drug practice

Owen as well as Evans had actually targeted a cabby in King Street, Watford on October 6, 2018, Isleworth Crown Court listened to.

When the motorist declined to turn over cash both attacked him as well as Owen made use of a Taser prior to endangering to stab the sufferer. The set snatched ₤80 as well as got involved in a lorry parked close by.

Police saw that Stockbridge (left as well as right throughout raid) had a distinct tattoo on his lower arm

The burglars likewise burglarized cabby of their cash money, cards as well as phones at knifepoint, holding a blade to the throat of one of the vehicle drivers.

Owen, from Chipperfield, Hertfordshire, was founded guilty of 3 matters of break-in as well as one matter of property of a Taser in a break-in as well as punished to 14years

Evans, of no set address, confessed 3 matters of break-in as well as was jailed for 11 years as well as one month.

Mazzuccato, from Rickmansworth, confessed 4 matters of break-in as well as was punished to 8 years jail time.

Detective Sergeant Tim Fines, from Flying Squad, stated: ‘I believe that these suspects would certainly have proceeded devoting this terrible wave of break-ins if they had actually not been recognized as well as apprehended.

Stockbridge made stabbing movements in the direction of the cashier as he attempted to obtain hold of the cash in 2018

‘All of the break-ins were frightening challenges for the sufferers– luckily none of them experienced severe injuries throughout the strikes.

‘These suspects were not scared to utilize physical violence, commonly simply for percentages of cash money.

‘ I delight in that the court concurred with the frustrating proof we developed versus the suspects as well as selected to convict them.

‘ I really hope the sentences bied far will certainly act as a deterrent to those assuming of executing such fierce criminal offenses.

‘ I wish to thank our associates from Hertfordshire, Sussex, Surrey as well as Thames Valley constabularies for their payment to this examination as well as proceeded support throughout the test.’