Shocking moment bar owner launches expletive-filled tirade at street vendor selling fruit

An alleged bar owner and his partner have sparked outrage after they threatened street vendors and ordered them to leave.

Shocking video shows the man marching up to the La Palma Fresh Fruit stall in Santa Clarita, California, and telling the salesmen it ‘looks like s***’.

He folds his arms and tells them his partner has called the police before launching an expletive-ridden tirade.

‘It needs to f****** go,’ he says. ‘We aren’t the f****** ghetto, it needs to go’.

Social media users have mocked the man for having his flies undone while he insulted the fruit salesman

It has been alleged that he and his partner are the owner’s of Bergie’s Bar and Grill, just feet away from where the vendors set up their stall.

The car the woman sat in is registered to the business, reports ABC 7.

It has been flooded with one-star reviews online, with people accusing its owners of ‘wanting to misuse a policing system… against an immigrant just trying to survive during a pandemic’.

Hundreds lined up to buy fruit from the La Palma stand yesterday, in a show of support for the business.

The video begins with the man’s partner yelling at the vendors before her husband arrives

The video begins with the woman shouting intelligibly at the vendors before getting into her black vehicle.

The recorder replies in Spanish: ‘I want to bring my fruit. The people here want it to arrive.’

When the man accuses the stall of being illegal, he says:‘Ok, but it’s not hurting anyone man. Look at the way that you’re coming at people.

The man yells in response: ‘Get it the f*** out of here! This isn’t the climate! It looks like s***.’

A second clip shows the police arriving to give the vendors a warning for not having a permit, before considering purchasing some fruit.

The first clip was posted yesterday with the caption: ‘Karen and Brad who just left Bergie’s attacked two hard working street vendors for making their area look ‘ghetto’.

‘These are the type of people that make this country the place it is today!

‘They are so full of hatred and anger towards someone just trying to support their family in order to give them a better life, it just makes no sense.’

It has since gone viral and been viewed more than 250,000 times.

Californian state guidelines say it is illegal for street vendors to sell without a valid health permit and providing access to hand-washing facilities and hand sanitizer.

Social media users have attacked Mr Foster for failing to do up his trousers. One wrote: ‘This dude out here saying it looks like s*** yet he can’t even pull up his zipper like a big boy.’

And a second added: ‘He thought he’d shamed the poor guy for working and doing something right and he came out being shamed with his zipper down.’

Bergie’s Bar and Grill has since had to suspend its review function on Yelp and its Facebook page after it was inundated with a barrage of negative reviews.

A third adds: ‘Who do you think you are to harass a hard working man?! I’d rather eat from that vendor than you.’

The couple that insulted the sellers reportedly own Bergie’s Bar and Grill, which is near where they were selling fruit. It is pictured above on Google Maps

More than 400 people came to buy fruit from La Palma Fruit Stall yesterday, reports The Signal.

Owners Leobardo Ramirez and Sergio Medina told the publication: ‘It feels so great to see all the support from the community. Thank you.

‘We started this business because of the pandemic, and it’s really important to us because we also have families to support.’

A GoFundMe page established to support the business has so far raised $4,372 out of its $5,000 target.

DailyMail.com has contacted Santa Clarita Police Department for comment.