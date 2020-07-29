Shocking moment armed men rob tattoo parlor while a customer was being worked on

This is the shocking moment a set of armed men robbed a tattoo parlor in Mexico while a customer was being worked on.

The strange occurrence happened Monday night in Nezahualc óyotl in the State ofMexico

A monitoring cam inside business revealed the 2 masked men barging into the studio and threatening the clients with a weapon and knife.

A knife-wielding suspect strolls over to the table, where the tattoo artist is working on a male customer, and interrupts the session, purchasing everybody to stay in location.

One of the armed suspects (leading left) orders clients and tattoo parlor workers to stand back throughout Monday night’s burglary in Nezahualc óyotl, Mexico

A customer who was in the procedure of getting a tattoo raises his hands after 2 men barged into a tattoo parlor in Nezahualc óyotl, a city in main Mexico, and removed with an unidentified quantity of cash and mobile phones coming from clients and personnel

His gun-toting accomplice waited the entryway as a lookout and after that took a female’s purse. He then required a boy turn over his individual products, that included a set of earphones.

Both presumes then order everybody to the back of the studio as the customer holds his hands up while lying on the table. He and the tattoo artist quit their mobile phones.

The video was shared on social networks in hopes the general public would help authorities in discovering the foes.

The presumes gotten away with a few of the tattoo artist’s instruments and an unidentified amount of cash that was drawn from the personnel and clients.