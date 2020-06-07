Shocking moment Aboriginal teenager found abandoned outside Melbourne hospital emergency department

An Aboriginal teenager has disturbingly been found unresponsive outside an emergency department – with the hospital’s staff refusing to help her.

Khaliyha McKellar, 18, was found collapsed in her own vomit outside St Vincent’s Hospital in Melbourne on May 31.

Other patients and visitors were forced to stay by her side for three hours after Ms McKellar was allegedly discharged and thrown out to the cold by the hospital.

An inpatient at St Vincent’s Audrey Kearns said she had to pull a blanket off her very own bed to help keep Ms McKellar warm until her family arrived.

Khaliyha McKellar, 18, (pictured) was found collapsed and unresponsive outside a Melbourne hospital emergency department

Ms McKellar pictured outside the hospital. Another patient said she was forced to pull a blanket off her own bed to keep the teenager warm until her family arrived

She described the treatment of the young woman as a ‘travesty and downright disgusting’ in a social media post.

‘Both myself and my roommate at the hospital had words with security pleading that she be taken right back inside as she was laying there with no blanket, no shoes and was possibly prone to choking on her behalf own vomit,’ Ms Kearns said.

‘We were simply told it wasn’t their problem and she have been seen with a medical professional.’

‘They just chucked her out and I said “why are you just leaving her on the ground and they said she has already been treated”‘, Ms Kearns told 7News.

The hospital has since apologised to the young indigenous teenager and launched an investigation in to her treatment.

‘I’m deeply concerned with the contents of this video and the incident and what’s occurred here,’ St Vincent’s CEO Angela Nolan said in a statement.

‘This is not who we are and never what we’re about at St Vincent’s and we’re investigating the situation.’

St Vincent’s inpatient Audrey Kearns (pictured) said she had to pull a blanket off her own hospital bed to help keep Ms McKellar warm until her family arrived

After footage of the abandoned teenager was shared online, Ms McKellar confirmed it was her who was pictured outside the hospital.

She so-called on Facebook she was dragged outside the hospital while nausea and hardly able to walk.

‘That same day my heart stopped. They dragged me outside after poking their fingers within my back although they dragged me I was collapsing and spewing – I couldn’t even walk or anything,’ she said.