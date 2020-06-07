Shocking moment Aboriginal teenager found abandoned outside Melbourne hospital emergency department

Aboriginal teen is found abandoned outside an emergency department lying in a pool of vomit after being discharged – as hospital vows to investigate her treatment
An Aboriginal teenager has disturbingly been found unresponsive outside an emergency department – with the hospital’s staff refusing to help her.
Khaliyha McKellar, 18, was found collapsed in her own vomit outside St Vincent’s Hospital in Melbourne on May 31.
Other patients and visitors were forced to stay by her side for three hours after Ms McKellar was allegedly discharged and thrown out to the cold by the hospital.
An inpatient at St Vincent’s Audrey Kearns said she had to pull a blanket off her very own bed to help keep Ms McKellar warm until her family arrived.
Khaliyha McKellar, 18, (pictured) was found collapsed and unresponsive outside a Melbourne hospital emergency department
Ms McKellar pictured outside the hospital. Another patient said she was forced to pull a blanket off her own bed to keep the teenager warm until her family arrived
She described the treatment of the young woman as a ‘travesty and downright disgusting’ in a social media post.
‘Both myself and my roommate at the hospital had words with security pleading that she be taken right back inside as she was laying there with no blanket, no shoes and was possibly prone to choking on her behalf own vomit,’ Ms Kearns said.
‘We were simply told it wasn’t their problem and she have been seen with a medical professional.’
‘They just chucked her out and I said “why are you just leaving her on the ground and they said she has already been treated”‘, Ms Kearns told 7News.
The hospital has since apologised to the young indigenous teenager and launched an investigation in to her treatment.
‘I’m deeply concerned with the contents of this video and the incident and what’s occurred here,’ St Vincent’s CEO Angela Nolan said in a statement.
‘This is not who we are and never what we’re about at St Vincent’s and we’re investigating the situation.’
St Vincent’s inpatient Audrey Kearns (pictured) said she had to pull a blanket off her own hospital bed to help keep Ms McKellar warm until her family arrived
After footage of the abandoned teenager was shared online, Ms McKellar confirmed it was her who was pictured outside the hospital.
She so-called on Facebook she was dragged outside the hospital while nausea and hardly able to walk.
‘That same day my heart stopped. They dragged me outside after poking their fingers within my back although they dragged me I was collapsing and spewing – I couldn’t even walk or anything,’ she said.
ST VINCENT’S HOSPITAL REACTION TO FOOTAGE OF COLLAPSED NATIVE TEENAGER
On Thursday June 4, St Vincent’s Hospital’s management became alert to a Facebook post shared by an inpatient at St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne.
This post contained footage of another patient in front of our Emergency Department and contained allegations of inadequate care.
We immediately launched an internal investigation into the circumstances surrounding this content of this footage.
St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne apologises to the patients involved. We are deeply concerned at the video content and we’re committed to discovering what occurred.
We have contacted the patient in the video as well as the patient who took the footage to check on their welfare.
At St Vincent’s Hospital Melbourne, we exist to care for our vulnerable communities – it’s embedded in to our mission.
Cultural awareness training around the unique health needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Australians is core to the clinical training program for several staff members at St Vincent’s.
We remain specialized in improving our education and development programs.
Following this incident, we are devoted to not only understanding the background of what occurred, but exactly how we can improve our care so this doesn’t happen again.
