Shocking moment a Coles worker is punched in the face as he attempts to stop an alleged shoplifter 

A Coles worker has been punched in the face by an alleged shoplifter after he confronted her all through late-night shopping.

Two Coles employees stopped the alleged thief at the exit of Pacific Werribee shopping centre in Hoppers Crossing, Victoria last week.

One of the employees was punched in the face by the woman, opening a large gash above his eye and making blood pour down his cheek.

The staff member who was simply punched had been able to get the allegedly stolen products and services from the woman.

A video of the incident was uploaded to TikTok where commenters showed support for the Coles employee but believed he shouldn’t have risked his safety.

One person said: ‘Not very smart. He could have lost his life. He had good intentions but poor judgement of the situation.’

‘Whatever she tried to steal is maybe not worth your safety. Everything on those shelves is replaceable however your life isn’t,’ still another said.

One woman wrote: ‘I was taught in retail to never chase a shoplifter. I am hoping he’s okay.’

‘Whatever they stole is never worth your lifetime. Chasing after a thief is such a huge risk, businesses can absorb the lack of stock￼￼￼,’ another person commented.

A Coles spokesperson said they do not tolerate abuse or disrespect towards their downline.

‘While the large majority of our customers do the right thing, it isn’t fair that a few people escape with doing the wrong thing,’ a Coles spokesperson said.

‘Coles is grateful to the vast majority of customers that have continued to show compassion to our hard-working downline during these busy times.’

The spokesperson said Coles works with police to reduce shop lifting in their stores.

‘There will also be trained covert security officers in our stores nationally and they’re catching countless thieves each week and reporting them to police.’