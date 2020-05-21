Shocking footage shows police speed camera van moments after it collided with SPEEDBOAT in Kent 

A surprising video shows the aftermath of a dramatic collision between a police speed camera van and a speedboat in Kent.

The smash, which befell on Wednesday morning on the A228 in Cuxton, reportedly occurred after a trailer towing the speedboat got here unfastened.

Police reported that no person was damage in the incident, however have issued the driving force concerned with a site visitors offence over the free trailer.

The speedboat (left) reportedly turned unfastened from its trailer and collided into the entrance of the police van (centre), inflicting critical injury to the bonnet

The incident, which befell on Wednesday morning in Cuxton, Kent, resulted in the front-left mild of the van to be gouged out by the tip of the boat

A passerby filmed the decimated bonnet of the police van, and the person filming may be heard chuckling as he pans out to disclose the entrance of the boat which has been embedded in the police automobile.

He laughs and says: ‘Now that is what you name justice. Been executed from behind mate, eh?’

He then strikes to be behind the police van, the place an Audi stays stationary, having appeared to have gone into the again of the speed camera automotive.

Nobody was damage in the smash on the A228, however police have issued the driving force concerned with a site visitors offence over the free trailer

A view from the again of the police van, the place an Audi has appeared to have gone into the again of the speed camera automobile

A 3rd automobile can be seen stopped simply behind the Audi in the queue of site visitors and the person recording then walks off saying: ‘Well that is made my day, love it.’

Photos of the aftermath taken by Kent Police Roads Policing Unit additionally present how the entrance mild of the van has been gouged out by the tip of the boat and one other picture reveals the buckled and contorted bonnet.

They shared the pictures, captioned: ‘Luckily nobody was damage. The trailer broke away, crossed incoming site visitors, fortunately lacking them and struck our camera van.

‘If this had struck a automotive it would have entered the passenger compartment. Always be sure you connect break free cables and verify your trailer. Luckily no accidents occurred to any individuals. The driver of the trailer was dealt with for offences.’

A passing paramedic additionally managed to get a snap of the injury.

He posted the image to his Twitter, @ambulancemike, captioned: ‘Thankfully all workers, officers and public are okay.’