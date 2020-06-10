Shocking footage shows Hackney police officer wrestle with suspect as passersby take selfies

Shocking footage appears to show a police officer being punched in the head as he wrestles a suspect to the bottom in East London today.

Passersby could possibly be seen posing for selfies as two officers were allegedly assaulted while attempting to speak to a suspect in Hackney.

As a crowd gathered around among the officers, another man could possibly be seen arriving with a baseball bat. Shortly after, footage shared online did actually show the officer being punched in the head.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has condemned the attack, describing it as: ‘Sickening, shocking & disgraceful. My thoughts are with the outstanding officers who were susceptible to this disgusting violent attack.’

Hackney’s own borough commander, Marcus Barnett, said: ‘This is actually despicable & society shouldn’t accept such behaviour – we are here to protect you! The officers are safe, but obviously shaken & incredibly brave too. Arrests will be made… this must stop.’

Two men are in custody at an East London police station tonight following incident, with both officers suffering minor injuries. Neither required medical therapy.

The officer falls to the ground after wrapping his arm around another man’s neck and trying to throw him to the ground

Passersby gathered around the officer, while his wrist was pinned down as held on to a couple of handcuffs

Two officers were giving an answer to an assault just after 3.30pm today after they were flagged down by a person in the public. According to Met Police, the victim stated their attacker and officers went to talk to those involved.

A Met Police spokesman said: ‘As an officer experimented with speak with those involved, one of the men resisted and a struggle ensued. A number of other people became involved whilst the officer was on the floor.’

Footage shared on the web shows a uniformed officer with his arm around a suspect’s neck.

He generally seems to try and throw the suspect to the bottom, but instead they both find yourself on their backs.

As the officer calls for backup, the man that he was attempting to detain over and over shouts ‘Leave me the f****** alone,’ while holding among the officer’s wrists.

One man charged toward the altercation in Hackney, East London, carrying a baseball bat. Moments later the officer was punched in the back of the head

As the officer gets to his knees, among the crowd generally seems to place him in a headlock, while a second officer at the scene tries to intervene

Four people, two on bikes, quickly crowd around the altercation. Two more men arrive, one carrying a baseball bat.

Seconds later, a punch appears to land on the trunk of the officer’s head, who is still on the floor.

As one member of the crowd leans over to shout at the officer, his colleague finds the scene and screams at the crowd to ‘get back’.

When she attempts to push the crowd away, they grab at her arms and begin to shout at her.

One of the crowd then dances in front of the altercation, while appearing to take a selfie.

Chief Supt Roy Smith tweeted this evening: ‘I can confirm colleagues understand this horrific attack on our officers simply doing their job to protect Londoners.’

Both officers suffered minor injuries but failed to require medical therapy. Two men, aged 20 and 38, were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.

With two officers at the scene, one member of the crowd dances as that he takes a selfie of the scene, that was described by one officer as an ‘horrific attack’

Home Secretary Priti Patel described the footage from Hackney today as ‘Sickening, shocking and disgraceful’. Footage from East London did actually show an officer being punched in the head as he wrestled a suspect to the ground

Both men remain in custody at an East London police station.

Superintendent Martin Rolston, from the Central East Command Unit, said: ‘This incident, that was captured on someone’s cellular phone is truly shocking.

‘My officers visited the assistance of a part of people – who asked because of their help – after stating that they was assaulted. What happened next is a reminder of the risks our officers take whilst going about their duties.

‘It is fortunate that their injuries are not more severe. There is not any place because of this level of violence on our streets.

‘We are engaging with our community partners to talk about what happened and I really hope that anybody who witnessed what happened comes forward and speaks with us.’

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference Cad 4315/10Jun.

Footage of the altercation follows other clashes with police on the streets of London in recent days.

On Sunday