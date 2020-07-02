Shocking footage shows adriver shouting ‘I am Jesus’ ,ploughing into a bus stop and killing a man

The shocking footage shows a raging thief screaming ‘I am Jesus’ before crashing into a bus stop and killing an 87- year old man.

Gavin Collins, 39, went on a 30-minute rampage, ending up ploughing into a bus stop and sooner or later killing Terry Radford, 87.

Collins, who had been released from jail days before, crashed into two houses, broke into three properties and over and over rammed a police car as that he tried to flee.

The dashcam footage shows him maniacally driving and screaming ‘Let’s go! Let’s go! I’m enraged. I’m Jesus. I’m the descendant of God.’

39- year old driver Gavin Collins was jailed for life after ploughing into a bus stop and killing Terry Radford, 87

As he could be driving dangerously fast that he shouts: ‘Watch me go! I’m getting stronger and stronger by the second.’

He is seen eventually losing control and crashing into a house on Mansfield Road in Skegby, Notts.

On April 19 last year Collins burst into a man’s house in Tibshelf, Derbyshire and grabbed his car keys.

After losing control of the car that he crashes into a house on Mansfield Road in Skegby, Notts.

He then carjacked a woman who was driving on the A38 by opening her car door and forcing her out onto the trail.

Minutes later that he collides with some barriers, gets out from the car and approaches a house by foot, bangs on the window shouting to be let in.

He then barged inside,threatened the homeowners and stole their car keys.

He drove off in the Seat Leon, reversed, mountained on the pavement and hit Mr Radford who was waiting at a bus stop.

Collins drove off in a stolen Seat Leon, crashed into two houses, broked into three properties and rammed a police car

Even though he tried to speed off again, he was cornered and tasered by police, after becoming trapped in the vehicle.

On Wednesday 1st of July that he was jailed for life after he was found guilty of manslaughter by diminished responsibility.

Collins was screaming ‘I am Jesus’ as he was driving frantically for 30 minutes before police officers could arrest him

He was also found guilty of two counts of aggravated vehicle taking, two counts of burglary and one count of attempted robbery regarding the a number of incidents in Mansfield and Ashfield.

Mr Radford’s grieving family said in a statement: ‘We’re positively devastated at the loss of probably the most wonderful dad and grandad who was loved and respected by everybody.

‘He was the hub of our family. He was 87 but remained intelligent, articulate and funny.

‘He was great company to be with and was as sharp as a pin.

‘He was extremely fit and many people took him for a healthy 70-year-old.

‘Having looked after mum who had extreme dementia, and who we lost last September, he was finally getting his life back.

‘He had three holidays planned for 2019 including to the united states and a European river cruise.

‘Now that he won’t arrive at live out those dreams and his family and wide circle of friends won’t arrive at share more great times with him.’

Detective Inspector Becky Hodgman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: ‘This is a tragic pair of circumstances which has obviously had a devastating and profound impact on Mr Radford’s family and friends.

‘Our thoughts remain with them only at that extremely difficult time along with with the individuals affected by Collins’ actions that day.’