Shocking documentary reveals Assad’s aides in Europe – Middle East Monitor

A shocking documentary program by Al Jazeera has actually discovered that a variety of “criminal” aides of Syria’s Bashar Al-Assad are living and also functioning in Europe, Arabi21 com reported on Sunday.

The investigatory reporters behind The Search for Assad’s Executioners mapped a number of Assad aides and also discovered that there are a number of physicians amongst them that have actually been included in tormenting Syrians in the program’s medical facilities. According to the documentary, a few of the aides acknowledged that they were being looked for and also erased all details from their social networks systems.

The program consisted of special video clips taken inside the Homs army medical facility revealing the remains of private citizens declared to have actually been hurt to fatality. One witness, whose identification was hidden due to an authentic anxiety of effects from the state, stated that he saw a number of disintegrated remains in medical facility. The tags on the bodies noted the reason of fatality as “stroke”.

The examination discovered that a person of the physicians, whose name was discussed by Der Spiegel, left his work environment in Germany after he became aware that his bloody past in Damascus had actually been discovered. It likewise discovered that a number of charities in Europe which supply assistance for the Assad program, and also a few other teams, are functioning to accumulate knowledge information regarding Syrian evacuees.

READ: Is Putin behind the split in Syria’s Assad family members?