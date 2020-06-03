Shock as footy star Cam McCarthy COLLAPSES at training and is rushed to hospital 

AFL star Cam McCarthy has been rushed to hospital after collapsing throughout a non-contact training session.

The Fremantle Dockers ahead, 25, was training with a small group of teammates when he collapsed to the bottom all of a sudden, the membership’s normal supervisor Peter Bell stated.

‘He was instantly assessed by our medical employees and an ambulance was known as.

‘Cam was subsequently admitted to hospital, the place he is present process additional evaluation and exams to decide the attainable reason for the collapse and what therapy might be required.

‘We might be able to remark additional in the end.

‘In the meantime, we’ll be certain that Cam and his household are supplied with all the mandatory care and assist required.’

The Dockers’ coach Justin Longmuir is scheduled to communicate to the media in a while Wednesday.

McCarthy joined Fremantle in 2017 after three seasons taking part in for the Greater Western Sydney Giants.

He received the AFL Rising Star award in 2015 and led the Dockers in objective kicking in his first season with the membership.

