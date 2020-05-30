Shoalhaven Zoo lions could be euthanised following attack of North Nowra zookeeper

Two lions could be put down following the horrific mauling of an skilled zookeeper.

Jennifer Brown, 35, was cleansing the animal’s cage earlier than the lions pounced and attacked her within the head and neck at Shoalhaven Zoo, in North Nowra, New South Wales, on Friday.

Two quick-thinking colleagues rushed in to cease the attack and safe the lions, younger cubs Ariel and Juda, who celebrated their first birthday in October with a zoo occasion.

The lady was taken to hospital in a severe, however secure situation.

South Coast Police District Commander Detective Superintendent Greg Moore informed Sydney Morning Herald the destiny of the lions would be determined following an investigation.

Ms Brown (pictured) was an skilled zookeeper and large cat knowledgeable, and is now battling severe accidents in hospital after being attacked by lions

Jennifer Brown (pictured) was viciously attacked by two younger lions on Friday morning at Shoalhaven Zoo

‘At this stage, we’re trying into what has occurred after which a choice will be made as soon as the investigation has been full,’ he mentioned.

‘Understandably, it has had a huge impact on the workers – it’s a small zoo and the workers are very tight-knit.’

Ms Brown had been working on the park since 2013 and had beforehand mentioned she had a particular place in her coronary heart for ‘huge cats’.

The Shoalhaven Zoo made an emotional Facebook put up thanking emergency providers for his or her assist.

‘To all our buddies, household and prolonged zoo household who’ve despatched nicely needs and prayers.

‘It is tough to get again to every of you individually however we wish to let you understand we respect and are grateful for all of your love and provides of assist.

‘To the emergency providers who had been concerned in the present day we’re grateful in your response of ability, compassion & look after Jen and the zoo group.’

Shoalhaven Zoo went on to say it was focusing its vitality on offering assist to Ms Brown.

‘At this time limit our solely issues are for Jen and her restoration. We ask that you just proceed to hope for her and her household.’

Pictures shared on the zoo’s Instagram reveals present the lion brothers having fun with a specially-made cake, banner and presents.

But simply seven months later, they turned on Ms Brown, in an attack horrified paramedics described as ‘completely harrowing’.

‘This is one of the worst jobs I’ve ever skilled – I’ve by no means come throughout a job like this in my profession,’ NSW Ambulance obligation operations supervisor Faye Stockmen mentioned.

‘The attack was extraordinarily vicious and paramedics discovered the lady with extreme accidents.

‘It was completely harrowing. It is an extremely harmful conditions, each for the affected person and the paramedics.

She was labored on by paramedics for greater than two hours earlier than being airlifted to St George Hospital for remedy.

Ariel and Juda (pictured in October) are seen having fun with the primary birthday celebration thrown for them at Shoalhaven Zoo, months earlier than they turned on a keeper

Jennifer Brown (pictured, working with lions) is a devoted huge cat knowledgeable on the zoo in North Nowra

Ariel and Juda (pictured) are beloved brothers at Shoalhaven Zoo, however turned vicious on Friday

‘There was some good work by the opposite staff on the zoo that responded swiftly and had been in a position to safe the lions,’ Detective Superintendent Greg Moore mentioned.

‘We will be working with authorities to verify if there’s something we are able to do to make these sorts of institutions safer, we are going to be doing our greatest to assist that.’

Four ambulance crews and a rescue helicopter arrived on the scene and handled the lady earlier than she was airlifted to hospital.

She suffered quite a few lacerations her neck and head.

Superintendent Moore mentioned emergency crews had been known as to the scene at about 10.30am on Friday.

The brothers are seen having fun with a specially-made birthday cake (pictured) throughout the occasion the zoo threw them in October

Ariel and Juda (pictured) are 19 months previous, and viciously attacked their keeper Ms Brown on Friday

Speaking to reporters, Mr Moore mentioned police had been starting to research how the incident unfolded, South Coast Register reported.

‘Early indications are {that a} feminine zoo keeper was tending to some cleansing duties within the enclosure and was set on by two lions in that enclosure,’ he informed reporters.

‘I take this chance to commend the 2 zoo workers who reacted to the incident and had been in a position to safe the lions and assist their colleague.

‘I’m suggested that the 2 colleagues, as soon as they secured the lions, assisted the sufferer and emergency providers had been in a position to present remedy at that time.’

Daily Mail Australia contacted Shoalhaven Zoo who mentioned they aren’t commenting on the incident right now.

The zoo, about two hours and 20 minutes south of Sydney, is residence to 4 huge cats.

Visitors pays $80 per individual for the ‘Lion Feeding Encounter’.

The lions had been thrown a vibrant first birthday celebration again in October (pictured, left and proper) and had been even made a particular cake

Four ambulance crews and a rescue helicopter arrived on the scene and handled the lady earlier than she was airlifted to St George hospital

One of the lions is seen opening a birthday current (pictured) after the zoo threw them a primary birthday celebration again in October

‘Come head to head with our Roarsome Foursome and get to feed the ‘King of the Savannah’,’ the web site reads.

‘Have the expertise of a life time getting near our Big Cats. Feel their energy and majesty as you get to feed them with the assistance of one of our keepers.’

The family-owned zoo has been closed to the general public for the reason that begin of the coronavirus pandemic.

A put up on the zoo’s Facebook web page mentioned the household had been persevering with to reside on website whereas they cared for the animals.

‘While we’re closed to the general public we as a household will proceed to reside onsite and have key workers coming in to assist us guarantee the protection and wellbeing, cleansing and feeding of all our animals,’ the put up reads.

The 35-year-old was discovered unconscious within the lion’s enclosure at round 10.20am at Shoalhaven Zoo, in North Nowra

Speaking to media after the attack Inspector Faye Stockmen, Duty Operations Manager of NSW Ambulance, mentioned the rescue operation was ‘extremely harmful’

‘We worth our workers and it has been coronary heart wrenching to face down some workers. Stay secure everybody!

‘Thank you for all of your assist and we sit up for seeing you all again on the zoo quickly.’

The Facebook web page acquired feedback of assist the mauling was reported on Friday.

‘My hopes and ideas are with the woman, her household and workers at Shoalhaven zoo in the present day,’ one individual wrote.

‘Hoping your keeper is okay and the lion does alright too,’ one other wrote.

Another animal handler was attacked on the zoo in 2014 throughout a crocodile feeding present

The newest attack comes after one other zookeeper was mauled by a crocodile in 2014.

Trent Burton, aged in his 30s on the time, was grabbed by a 3.7m crocodile, often called John, and dragged him into the water.

Onlookers had been terrified to witness Mr Burton being attacked by the crocodile.

‘I’ve seen them within the wild, mendacity on river banks, and have seen them at Steve Irwin’s zoo, however by no means like this,’ witness Marlene Orr informed The Sydney Morning Herald on the time.

‘It was too scary.’

Mr Burton was in a position to break away of the crocodile’s grasp and escape the water.

He was handled for non-life threatening accidents to each of his arms and was taken to Shoalhaven District Hospital for remedy.