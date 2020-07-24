Shkodran Mustafi: Arsenal defender to miss FA Cup final with injury | Football News





Shkodran Mustafi missed out on the 2017 final win over Chelsea through health problem

Arsenal have actually verified Shkodran Mustafi has actually been dismissed for the remainder of the season with a hamstring issue – indicating the defender will miss a 2nd FA Cup final for the Gunners.

The 28- year-old has actually taken pleasure in something of a profession renaissance at the Emirates Stadium considering that Mikel Arteta took charge in December.

Often a dissentious figure amongst Arsenal advocates, Mustafi ended up being an essential part of Arteta’s side – beginning all-but 2 of their last 14 Premier League video games prior to his injury.

The Germany worldwide was required off late on in Arsenal’s 2-0 FA Cup semi-final win over Manchester City.

Arteta stated on Thursday that Mustafi would be uncertain for the final versus Chelsea on August 1, with the club revealing a day later on that he is absolutely sidelined.

In their weekly group news publication, Arsenal’s evaluation of Mustafi read: “Right hamstring sustained throughout FA Cup semi-final on Saturday.

“Will miss remaining matches of this season. Further details on recovery programme will be confirmed in the coming days.”

Mustafi was likewise required to watch on from the sidelines as Arsenal beat Chelsea in the 2017 FA Cup final, missing out on the success through health problem.

