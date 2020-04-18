Shirtless Blake Griffin Staying Fit During Quarantine, NBA Season Pause

Blake Griffin has fled Detroit and landed in L.A. … the place the man’s clearly not taking day without work his exercise routine whereas the NBA season is on a hiatus.

The Pistons ahead was noticed out in Tinseltown this weekend, the place he was shirtless and getting his sweat on exterior, with some kind of coaching strap hooked up to his torso. Dude seems like he is nonetheless staying true to staying match throughout this lengthy break … which does not have a transparent finish in sight in the meanwhile.

In any case, Blake right here seems able to hit the courtroom once more at any given second — which he ought to be, frankly, seeing how he is an expert athlete and all, and the season hasn’t technically been cancelled outright simply but.

ICYMI … Adam Silver and co. cancelled the rest of the common season again in March amid rising issues of coronavirus. At first, they had been contemplating taking part in crowd-less video games, however ultimately … they made the choice to place a pause on issues indefinitely.

Of course, a number of NBA gamers have been immediately affected by COVID-19, together with Jazz gamers Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, each of whom had it after which beat it. Timberwolves star Karl Anthony Town tragically misplaced his mom to coronavirus not too long ago.