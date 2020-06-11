Shirley review: art is a monster that consumes other people

Writing, as represented in pop culture, is often shown in one of two ways, both a fantasy. It is either a lucrative vocation that affords free spirits a comfortable lifestyle where they are as relaxed or important while they like; or it is Serious Business, the purview of difficult but unquestionably great people. These are myths, and try as writers may possibly to undo the damage, the fables persist because they’re perpetuated by the same kind of people, usually about the same kind of people: men, usually white, typically straight, always troubled. In Shirley, the new film out from director Josephine Decker, that archetype is transposed to a woman and given new, unsettling meaning. In Shirley, writing is perhaps neither honorable nor terribly essential. What it could ultimately be is corrosive.

Based on the novel of the same name by Susan Scarf Merrell, Shirley is a fictionalized take on the life span of acclaimed writer Shirley Jackson. The film carves out a window to the reclusive author’s life through Rose Nemser (Odessa Young), a young woman who has taken up residence in Jackson’s house or apartment with her husband, Fred (Logan Lerman). Fred is there to assist Stanley Hyman (Michael Stuhlbarg), Jackson’s husband, in his research work at the neighborhood university. Rose, despite having ambitions of her own, is roped in to becoming a de facto live-in maid.

This is frustrating for Rose but she concedes, as a result of pressure from her husband, the allure of free room and board, and because of the proximity it affords her to a writer she admires. Jackson herself (Elisabeth Moss) does not especially care for that proximity — it’s tough to say that she cares for such a thing.

Shirley takes place in the beginning of Jackson’s ascent to literary prominence. The film introduces us to the reclusive writer shortly after the publication of her 1948 short story “The Lottery” in The New Yorker — a controversial work that, at the time, had garnered the absolute most mail over a single work of fiction in the magazine’s existence. When Rose arrives with her husband, Jackson is going to begin the difficult work of chasing it up, grasping at the beginnings of just what will become her second novel, Hangsaman.

What follows becomes a strange hybrid of psychodrama and avant-garde art film, as Rose slowly loses herself to Jackson’s needs and eventually, as Jackson lets Rose in, her story. Together the 2 become enthusiastic about the tale of Paula Jean Weldon, an 18-year-old woman who set out for a long walk one December night and never came back. As Shirley goes on, Rose’s real life and the vestiges of Paula’s are both broken down as fodder for Jackson’s creation, indistinguishable in one another and transformed by the surly misanthrope and her typewriter.

In Shirley, relationships are parasitic, and writing is the medium through which people live off one another. Jackson writes for no one but her husband’s approval; Hyman labors in his research, but it is primarily an avenue for satisfying his sexual appetite; Fred Nemser, desperate for approval and standing, dispenses with forming any real identity in favor of inoffensive, sycophantic work. The film’s greatest mystery is maybe not what happened to Paula Weldon that winter night, but whether Rose is more herself or less so when Shirley Jackson is done with her.

Shirley spreads in your head like an bleed or itch you can’t scratch, a tingling that feels a little off until it becomes something deep in your tissue. The movie is gorgeously shot but in addition suffocating; light either is available in at night or a midday haze, no one ever has room enough to appear comfortable. Dream sequences abruptly appear after naturalistic ones, and the performances are all abrasive and off-putting without ever losing a sense of intent. Elisabeth Moss is the highlight in the title role, but every one of the central four actors give performances that seep to the walls of your home in which they spend the majority of their time. Perhaps they’re people whenever you meet them, but they feel just like old ghosts when the film is over.