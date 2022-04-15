Arman Baghdasaryan, the brother of Shirak regional governor Nazeli Baghdasaryan, who is a member of the “Civil Contract” faction of the Gyumri Council of Elders, recently announced on his Facebook page that he was leaving the CP and resigning his mandate.

He also published his applications addressed to the chairman of the board of the “Civil Contract” party Suren Papikyan and the mayor of Gyumri Vardges Samsonyan. Arman Baghdasaryan did not detail the reason.

Arman Baghdasaryan’s wife, Ani Kocharyan, who holds the position of Deputy Head of the Programs and External Relations Department of the Gyumri Municipality, made a note almost simultaneously, stating that from April 15, according to her own application, she will not hold that position again.

We will try to get clarifications from them as to why.

It should be noted that Arman Baghdasaryan, as a member of the Council of Elders, has been very active lately.

Nune AREVSHATYAN

Photo from Ani Kocharyan’s Facebook page