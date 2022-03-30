Shipex online shopping service has warehouses in the United States and Great Britain, that is, it carries out transportation from those two countries only by air. Shipex delivery service from China is not working at the moment.

The company informs that in the case of the USA, the purchases of the goods from the moment of registration in the warehouse reach Armenia in 6 working days on average, in the case of Great Britain, within 7 working days. The tariff for 1 kg of transportation from both the USA and Great Britain is 6000 AMD.

You can register in “Shipex” in two ways: natural person or legal entity. Individuals receive the item from “Shipex” salon, legal entities take the item themselves after customs clearance from customs.

The company offers delivery service in Yerevan within 1 working day, delivery to the regions within 2 to 3 working days. Delivery to one address in Yerevan is 500 AMD, if the parcels exceed 10 kg, the delivery is free. Delivery regardless of parcel weight in the regions is free.

The company assumes responsibility for the quality of parcel delivery from the moment of registration in the warehouse until delivery to Armenia. Does not take responsibility for the originality of the product or brand, in which case the buyer and the store cooperate. If the product reaches the warehouse և the employees notice that it is damaged, they inform the customer about it.

“Shipex” has a guarantee of delivery time – 5% bonus (10% in case of premium status). Premium status is granted based on the customer’s application, if the customer meets the criteria, how often he orders, what weight of parcels.

The “Take a picture from inside” service works when, for example, the customer is not sure about the quality of the product, provides the shipment number և upon arrival at the warehouse, the employees check, inform the customer about the product.

“Additional packaging” service. when the customer asks for additional packaging of the parcel for security. In case of these other services, 1000 AMD is charged from the customer. There is also a “Divide into parts” service, in this case if the cargo is divided into 5 parts, then 1000 drams is charged for each part, in case of more than 5 parts – 500 drams. In case of stopping the cargo, there is no time guarantee, that is, in case of late delivery, the bonus is not transferred to the customer.

“When shopping with different recipients, add new recipients service.” If the customer does not want to create several accounts, he can, suppose, add his brother or friend as recipients. All notifications reach the main account, but each recipient has his address 2. that is, the primary address remains the same, but each recipient is given an identifying code.