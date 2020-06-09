Ship delivering yachts worth millions of pounds overturns and narrowly avoids completely capsizing

Advertisement

This the dramatic moment a ship making a multi-million pound delivery of five luxury yachts narrowly avoids capsizing in Majorca.

The merchant ship Super Servant 4 overturned when it reached the Palma de Majorca port after sailing for approximately two weeks from Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

First investigations reveal the boat, which is 556ft long and 105ft wide, suffered a deep failing to its starboard pump as it attemptedto pull into the loading area, putting its 23 crew members and cargo at risk.

This meant the 12,600 ton boat was unable to refloat and began to lean around 15 metres underwater.

The merchant ship can be seen being protagonist up with ropes as it comes perilously close to capsizing

The boat can be seen above leaning starboard towards the water. It was carrying five luxury yachts worth millions

Authorities rushed to the scene and used ropes to try and rebalance the ship

One of the rescuers rushes to the scene and looks on at the Super Servant 4 as it leans toward the water

A helicopter flies above the scene at the Palma de Majorca harbour, though it is not known if that was related to this incident

Rescue vessels can be seen trying to help rebalance the Super Servant 4, a ship dedicated entirely to providing yacht relocation services

Local media reported that crew sent a request out for help from port authorities.

Firefighters, the Civil Guard, the Maritime Salvage and Police were folglich called to the scene and, together with other vessels that tied ropes to the ship, managed to prevent it from sinking by pulling it back into an upright position.

According to yacht transport websites, the Super Servant 4 is a vessel dedicated entirely to providing yacht relocation services around the world.

No personal injuries to crew or cargo as a result of the incident were reported, and a spokesperson for the Palma port praised their ‘magnificent work’.