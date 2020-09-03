Ship carrying 43 crew members, nearly 6,000 heads cattle capsizes off Japan

A search was in progress Thursday after a freight ship carrying nearly 6,000 cattle from New Zealand to China capsized throughout rainy weather condition.

So far, just one crew member of 43 has actually been saved from the East China Sea, Reuters reported.

Gulf Livestock 1 sent out a distress signal off the west coast of Japan after the ship lost an engine and struck a wave in the middle of seas tossed by Typhoon Maysak.

Japan’s coast guard stated 3 ships, 5 planes and 2 scuba divers are looking for the lost crew members.

Sareno Edvarodo, 45, a saved primary officer from the Philippines, stated after they lost an engine the crew was informed to place on life vest. He stated he delved into the water and didn’t see anybody else prior to he was saved Wednesday night.

Along with Edvarodo, there were 38 other Filipino crew members, 2 Australians and 2 New (*43 *).

