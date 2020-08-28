Shinzo Abe: Japan’s hawkish PM known for ‘Abenomics’



Shinzo Abe leaves his post at a time of excellent unpredictability in Japan





As Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Shinzo Abe was known for his hawkish policies and his signature financial technique of “Abenomics”.

Mr Abe has actually revealed he will step down for health factors, however he will continue to lead the nation up until a follower is chosen.

After weeks of speculation, he exposed he had actually suffered a regression of ulcerative colitis, an intestinal tract illness that resulted in his resignation throughout his very first term as prime minister in 2007.

His departure leaves a possible power vacuum in the judgment Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) at an essential time for Japan.

Rise to power

Nicknamed “the Prince”, Shinzo Abe comes from political royalty as the kid of previous Foreign Minister Shintaro Abe and grand son of previous Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi.

Mr Abe, 65, was very first chosen to parliament in 1993, and in 2005 he ended up being a cabinet member when then Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi selected him to the high profile function of chief …