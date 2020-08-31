Shinzo Abe ‘greatest’ prime minister in Japan’s history, says Trump – Panorama

United States President Donald Trump has actually hailed Shinzo Abe as the “greatest” prime minister in Japan’s history throughout a telephonic discussion in between the 2 leaders,The Tribune reports.

Abe, 65, on Friday revealed that he plans to step down due to the fact that of bad health, his long- running fight with ulcerative colitis, ending a period as Japan’s longest- serving prime minister.

President Trump on Sunday night telephoned Abe throughout which the 2 leaders spoke at length and assessed the last 4 years.

“The two leaders remarked that their relationship is extraordinary; the President called Prime Minister Abe the greatest prime minister in Japan’s history,” the White House stated in a readout of the call.

This was the very first call in between the 2 leaders after Abe’s statement to resign.

“The President said that Prime Minister Abe has done a fantastic job and that the relationship between the United States and Japan is better today than it has ever been,” the White House stated.

“Although Prime Minister Abe will be leaving his position soon, the President noted that he will undoubtedly keep playing a big role in the future of Japan,” it stated, including that the leaders stated they eagerly anticipate continuing their fantastic relationship for many years to come.

Abe, whose term ends in …